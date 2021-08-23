Onion Soup Gratinée (French Onion Soup) | Jacques Pépin
Jacques Pépin shares an easy recipe for onion soup gratinée—a.k.a. French onion soup or onion soup with a golden crust of bread and cheese. "The onion soup or onion soup gratinée is a classic French dish that you will find in all of the brasseries in France. It is made with sautéed onions and chicken soup or water; the gratinée refers to using bread and cheese to make the delicious crusty topping. It’s a meal in itself, very often I have one with a salad and it makes a perfect dinner." —Jacques.www.rachaelrayshow.com
