Naudi’s is a thin crust spot in Lincoln Park, and the pizza here shares some DNA with a Neapolitan pie. It’s cooked in a wood-fired oven, the cheese in the center is almost liquidy, and the slices droop nicely when you pick them up. But the edge of the crust is crunchy like a cracker, which creates an enjoyable contrast with the soft center. The only person working here is the incredibly nice owner, who keeps the menu short and manageable. There’s only one size available (18 inches for $20), and only five toppings to choose from (mushrooms, onions, garlic, peppers, and pepperoni). This is the kind of pie that is best eaten right from the oven, so we suggest getting it for dine-in.