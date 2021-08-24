These are the shelters in the Charlotte area that are participating in Clear the Shelters

WCNC Charlotte is teaming up with NBC to help Clear the Shelters.

There are a variety of shelters in our area that are participating. The goal is to help them adopt out all of their animals and raise money to support their shelter.

The stations’ month-long “Adopt & Donate” effort will feature virtual pet adoptions and make it easy for people to donate online to participating shelters and rescues. The campaign runs from Aug. 23 through Sept.19, 2021.

"A lot of people may not know that we have animals for adoption here right by the airport," Melissa Knicely with Animal Care and Control said. "I'm right near the outlet mall and we're adoption center and so sometimes people don't know that so clear the shelters helps us get our name out there and sticks with people when they're ready to adopt."

And new this year, you can find pets to adopt online via the werescue app.

CLEAR THE SHELTERS LOCATIONS



8315 Byrum Dr

Charlotte, NC

Phone: 704-336-7600

Hours: 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM

GREATER CHARLOTTE SPCA

2700 Toomey Ave

Charlotte, NC

Phone: 704-377-0534

Hours: 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM

8177 Regent Parkway Suite 103

Fort Mill, SC

Phone: 8038020902

Hours: 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM

12206 Copper Way Suite 128

Charlotte, NC

Phone: (704) 544-7551

Hours: 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM

9911 Rea Road

Charlotte , NC

Phone: 704-916-9138

Hours: 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM

1491 Business Park Court

Gastonia , NC

Phone: 704-922-8677

Hours: 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM

1601 Airport Rd

Shelby, NC

Phone: 704-481-9884

Hours: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

650 John Howell Memorial Drive

Lincolnton , NC

Phone: 704-736-4125

Hours: 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM

201 Government Services Drive

Newton, NC

Phone: 828-466-6812

Hours: 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte .

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.