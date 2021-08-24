These are the shelters in the Charlotte area that are participating in Clear the Shelters
WCNC Charlotte is teaming up with NBC to help Clear the Shelters.
There are a variety of shelters in our area that are participating. The goal is to help them adopt out all of their animals and raise money to support their shelter.
The stations’ month-long “Adopt & Donate” effort will feature virtual pet adoptions and make it easy for people to donate online to participating shelters and rescues. The campaign runs from Aug. 23 through Sept.19, 2021.
"A lot of people may not know that we have animals for adoption here right by the airport," Melissa Knicely with Animal Care and Control said. "I'm right near the outlet mall and we're adoption center and so sometimes people don't know that so clear the shelters helps us get our name out there and sticks with people when they're ready to adopt."
And new this year, you can find pets to adopt online via the werescue app.
CLEAR THE SHELTERS LOCATIONS
CMPD ANIMAL CARE & CONTROL
8315 Byrum Dr
Charlotte, NC
Phone: 704-336-7600
Hours: 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM
GREATER CHARLOTTE SPCA
HUMANE SOCIETY OF CHARLOTTE
2700 Toomey Ave
Charlotte, NC
Phone: 704-377-0534
Hours: 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM
HUMANE SOCIETY OF YORK COUNTY
8177 Regent Parkway Suite 103
Fort Mill, SC
Phone: 8038020902
Hours: 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM
LANCASTER SPCA
12206 Copper Way Suite 128
Charlotte, NC
Phone: (704) 544-7551
Hours: 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM
CAROLINA PET ADOPTION WELFARE SOCIETY ( P.A.W.S) CHARLOTTE NC
9911 Rea Road
Charlotte , NC
Phone: 704-916-9138
Hours: 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM
GASTON COUNTY ANIMAL CARE AND ENFORCEMENT
1491 Business Park Court
Gastonia , NC
Phone: 704-922-8677
Hours: 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM
CLEVELAND COUNTY ANIMAL SERVICES - SHELBY NC
1601 Airport Rd
Shelby, NC
Phone: 704-481-9884
Hours: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM
LINCOLN COUNTY ANIMAL SERVICES
650 John Howell Memorial Drive
Lincolnton , NC
Phone: 704-736-4125
Hours: 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM
CATAWBA COUNTY ANIMAL SERVICES
201 Government Services Drive
Newton, NC
Phone: 828-466-6812
Hours: 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM
