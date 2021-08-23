Cancel
Premier League

EPL Soccer: Leicester City at West Ham odds, picks and prediction

By Nathan Beighle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sn39E_0ba4XOBi00

In a Monday EPL match of two undefeated sides, West Ham (1 win, 0 losses, 0 draws) hosts Leicester City (1-0-0). The match will be held at London Stadium and is set for a 3 p.m. ET kickoff. Below, we preview the Leicester City vs. West Ham odds and lines, and make our best EPL bets, picks and predictions.

Both teams are coming off a win in the English Premier League’s opening weekend. Neither side is traditionally a top threat in the EPL, but with a win here, either could stay among the top five in the table.

Leicester City is coming off a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Aug. 14. It allowed 17 shots but just three were on target. With 56% of possession, Leicester won off a 41st-minute strike by F Jamie Vardy.

West Ham had a completely different first showing with 4-2 win over Newcastle Aug. 15. After trailing 2-1 at the half, West Ham netted 3 goals between the 53rd and 66th minutes.

Leicester City at West Ham: Odds, picks and predictions

Odds via Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated at 7:10 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Leicester City +180 (bet $100 to win $180) | West Ham +155 (bet $100 to win $155) | Draw +240
  • Over/Under: 2.5 (O: -125 | U: +100)

PLAY: Our new free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Prediction

Leicester City 2, West Ham 1

Money line (ML)

“LEAN” to LEICESTER CITY (+180) as the home side should prevail in this one. D Daniel Amartey is coming off a strong performance and should be prepared to help tame a strong West Ham attack.

Four different players from West Ham scored in the opener, so it’s far from a one-man show. However, Leicester possessed the majority of the time and typically plays at its own pace.

Leicester City and West Ham finished fifth and sixth, respectively, last season with Leicester edging West Ham by just 1 point.

The two sides are just about even, so the slight edge goes to the home club. Despite being pricey, BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE (-170) is also a solid value.

Over/Under (O/U)

BET on the OVER 2.5 (-125) as the best value bet in this match.

As noted, West Ham put up 4 on Newcastle and put 3 of them in the back of the net within a 15-minute span. It should be able to score at least once Monday.

For Leicester City, Englishman Vardy is still on the roster, and he finished last season seventh in EPL scoring. I’d expect him to either get on the board or at least threaten to multiple times.

After combining for 5 goals in the first weekend, expect at least 3 to be scored in this match.

For more sports betting picks and tips, visit SportsbookWire.com. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow @nathanbeighle_ on Twitter. Follow @SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage. This information is for entertainment purposes only. We make no representations or warranties as to the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any content.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
Person
Jamie Vardy
#Epl#London Stadium#Epl Soccer#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports#Englishman#Nathanbeighle
