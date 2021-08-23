Report: Sevilla Told to Expect Chelsea Offer for Jules Kounde in 'Next Few Hours'

Sevilla are bracing themselves for a bid from Chelsea for defender Jules Kounde, according to reports in Spain.

The 22-year-old has attracted the interest from Thomas Tuchel's side this summer as they look to bring in a new central defender in the transfer window.

But Chelsea are yet to find an agreement with Sevilla after making their move to bring Romelu Lukaku back to the club.

(Photo by Francis Gonzalez / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)

Players have been offered in exchanged for Kounde including Kurt Zouma and Emerson Palmieri, who has now gone to Lyon on loan for the season, but part exchanges were rejected.

Now with just over a week left of the window, Chelsea are exploring a deal and are reportedly braced to make a bid.

As per ABC de Sevilla, via Sport Witness, Kounde's agent Jonathan Kebe has told the Spanish side to expect an offer from Chelsea in the 'next few hours'.

(Photo by Francis Gonzalez / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)

It had been previously reported by Fabrizio Romano that Chelsea had made 'direct contact' with Sevilla and a new bid was 'coming soon'.

Kounde has a £68 million release clause which Chelsea are yet to get near, and are hoping to offload a defender, most likely Zouma, before making an offer for Kounde.

A fee has been agreed with West Ham but personal terms are proving to be an issue currently. If a deal can be agreed, the door will open for Chelsea to activate their pursuit for the Frenchman.

There are no issues regarding personal terms between Chelsea and Kounde so once a fee is agreed between the two clubs, finalising a transfer should be of no issue.

More Chelsea Coverage

Tuchel: Nobody wants to face Romelu Lukaku, Chelsea career has 'only just begun'

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube