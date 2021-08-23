Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Report: Sevilla Told to Expect Chelsea Offer for Jules Kounde in 'Next Few Hours'

By Matt Debono
Posted by 
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 3 days ago

Sevilla are bracing themselves for a bid from Chelsea for defender Jules Kounde, according to reports in Spain.

The 22-year-old has attracted the interest from Thomas Tuchel's side this summer as they look to bring in a new central defender in the transfer window.

But Chelsea are yet to find an agreement with Sevilla after making their move to bring Romelu Lukaku back to the club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12fuTs_0ba4XJm500
(Photo by Francis Gonzalez / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)

Players have been offered in exchanged for Kounde including Kurt Zouma and Emerson Palmieri, who has now gone to Lyon on loan for the season, but part exchanges were rejected.

Now with just over a week left of the window, Chelsea are exploring a deal and are reportedly braced to make a bid.

As per ABC de Sevilla, via Sport Witness, Kounde's agent Jonathan Kebe has told the Spanish side to expect an offer from Chelsea in the 'next few hours'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RQnn6_0ba4XJm500
(Photo by Francis Gonzalez / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)

It had been previously reported by Fabrizio Romano that Chelsea had made 'direct contact' with Sevilla and a new bid was 'coming soon'.

Kounde has a £68 million release clause which Chelsea are yet to get near, and are hoping to offload a defender, most likely Zouma, before making an offer for Kounde.

A fee has been agreed with West Ham but personal terms are proving to be an issue currently. If a deal can be agreed, the door will open for Chelsea to activate their pursuit for the Frenchman.

There are no issues regarding personal terms between Chelsea and Kounde so once a fee is agreed between the two clubs, finalising a transfer should be of no issue.

More Chelsea Coverage

  • Tuchel: Nobody wants to face Romelu Lukaku, Chelsea career has 'only just begun'

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
253
Followers
2K+
Post
192K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Kurt Zouma
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Emerson Palmieri
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sevilla Told#Abc De Sevilla#Sport Witness#Spanish#Frenchman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Chelsea Fans Want Trevoh Chalobah to Stay Over Signing Jules Kounde

Chelsea fans would prefer Trevoh Chalobah to stay at the club rather than sign Sevilla defender Jules Kounde this summer. The French international has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge but academy graduate Chalobah has impressed in his position during pre-season. Chalobah has been in fine form...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Pau Torres 'REJECTS an offer from Tottenham' to stay at Villarreal and will 'only leave for a Champions League team'... days after Sevilla's Jules Kounde snubbed Spurs for the same reason

Tottenham have reportedly been dealt another snub in the transfer market after Villarreal defender Pau Torres turned down their advances. Spurs are on the lookout for top class defensive recruitments following the recent signing of Cristian Romero from Atalanta, but have fallen short in their pursuit of Torres. Reports in...
Soccer90min.com

Jules Kounde's release clause increases by €10m

Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde's release clause has increased by €10m (£8.5m) ahead of the final two weeks of the transfer window. Chelsea are chasing the Frenchman and had been determined to get a deal for Kounde over the line earlier in the window, only for Sevilla's reluctance to negotiate and take any fringe players in exchange to leave things up in the air.
Premier League90min.com

Trevoh Chalobah's emergence should halt Chelsea's Jules Kounde pursuit

Entering this summer, Chelsea knew they wanted a young, experienced centre-back to come in and refresh their defence. A lot of names were linked, but Chelsea eventually set their sights on Sevilla's Jules Kounde - whom 90min understands is one of the club's top targets - and the hope is that the Spanish side will do business for less than his £68m release clause.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Lebouef questions Chelsea plans for Sevilla defender Kounde

Former Chelsea defender Frank Lebouef has urged his old club to forget about Sevilla defender Jules Kounde. The World Cup winner insists Chelsea do not need the France international. He said, "I have been very impressed by Trevoh Chalobah and his start this season, if he continues to play like...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

​Chelsea making one final attempt for Sevilla defender Kounde

Chelsea are making a last ditch attempt to secure Jules Kounde from Sevilla. The Blues are very eager to sign the pacy, talented centre-half to play in Thomas Tuchel's three-at-the-back formation. According to AS, Chelsea will try to negotiate with Sevilla one more time before the transfer window closes at...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Chelsea launch clearout to fund deal for Sevilla defender Kounde

Chelsea are intensifying their bid for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde. The Daily Mail says Thomas Tuchel is looking to streamline his squad to make way for the £68m rated France international. Full back Davide Zappacosta is joining Atalanta on an initial loan with view to permanent £8million deal while striker...
Premier League90min.com

Chelsea hopeful of Jules Kounde agreement

Chelsea remain hopeful of reaching an agreement with Sevilla for defender Jules Kounde, as talks continue between the two clubs. Kounde has a release clause in his contract, and that is understood to have increased from £68m to £77m recently - although that is not a huge problem for Chelsea.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Chelsea's £68m pursuit of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde held up after Kurt Zouma's move to West Ham stalls over £125,000-a-week wage demands despite clubs agreeing £26m fee

Chelsea's pursuit of Jules Kounde is being held up by the stalled sale of Kurt Zouma to West Ham, which has hit a stumbling block over the defender’s wage demands. A £26million fee had been agreed for Zouma but the France international wants £125,000 a week. Sevilla’s Kounde is rated...

Comments / 0

Community Policy