With period, folk horror, there is always the risk of a story being near alien for cell-phone savvy audiences, but scary is scary and it doesn’t matter if your characters know what texting or paved roads are, and The Last Thing Mary Saw is scary. Like The Witch before it, writer/director Edoardo Vitaletti’s new film feels steeped in a specific time and oozes atmosphere at every turn. Comparisons to the two will be easy to make, though the former was more committed to period-accurate authenticity and they would make a solid pairing, but there’s more going on here than just what it has in common with another popular horror flick.