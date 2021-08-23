Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Iowa Has An Incredible Ghost Legend Known As 13 Steps [Photos]

By Jake
Posted by 
KOEL 950 AM
KOEL 950 AM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Before I get into the story, and lore of this Iowa Legend I just want to say I have a real connection to this one. Out of every site, I'll be visiting throughout Iowa this is the one I've had the largest paranormal experience with. Most of these sites I've...

koel.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
KOEL 950 AM

KOEL 950 AM

Waterloo, IA
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Palo, IA
Local
Iowa Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tombstone#Evp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Iowa StatePosted by
KOEL 950 AM

You Can Stay In a Tiny River Bottom House in Eastern Iowa [GALLERY]

If you've ever wanted to stay in a tiny, little house down by the river, here's your opportunity. Not every getaway needs to be in a big, fancy place. Why not try something completely different and stay in a tiny home?...And we mean tiny. It may be small, but you get a nice, big river view. And it's equipped with everything you would need.
Iowa Statekoel.com

Eastern Iowa Airbnb is Authentic 1916 Firehouse [PHOTOS]

If these walls could talk, indeed. A sacred piece of property is now for rent that once housed the firefighters of Hose Company #4 in Cedar Rapids. Wouldn't it be an honor to stay under the same roof that some of our bravest heroes once called their headquarters? For $142 a night, you can rent the beautiful space at "Sue's Place" through Airbnb that also happens to be an authentic 1916 firehouse.
Iowa StatePosted by
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Glamping Tents To Take Advantage of Before Summer Ends [PHOTOS]

Fall is growing near and summer will be gone before we know it, why not take advantage of the summertime we have left and do a little glamping?. If you're unfamiliar with glamping it basically glam camping. So camping, but with more amenities such as a bathroom, bed, even your own personal shower. There are these incredible tents that you can rent in the state that will give you a nice well-rounded experience of camping...with the comforts of a nice hotel. The best part is they are just a short road trip away.
Iowa StatePosted by
KOEL 950 AM

Eastern Iowa Airbnb Surrounded by Graceful Horses [GALLERY]

You'd think "Diane's Place" on Airbnb was something out of a romance movie, but it's 100 percent real and just ten minutes north of LeClaire, Iowa, approximately an hour and a half away from Cedar Rapids. Your beautiful "welcoming committee" includes graceful horses, who surround the Red Roof Stable Bed...
LifestylePosted by
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa School Bus Airbnb Features Amazing Scenery [PHOTOS]

Kids all over Iowa are getting set to get back on a school bus and head back to school. I remember riding one for years, and not once did I ever think, you know...I'd love to spend the night on one of these! But the school bus we're going to talk about is no ordinary bus. Piper's Skoolie is a white school bus that has been renovated and turned into an Airbnb spot in Northeast Iowa. You can stay along the banks of the Upper Iowa River, and the view is one you'll never forget!
Iowa StatePosted by
KOEL 950 AM

Genius? Test Your Knowledge: Iowa Facts You Likely Never Knew

Iowa natives and transplants unite! We have a state rich in both histories, and fun trivia. So, if you're going out for a night of bar trivia, be sure you study up on these 25+ Iowa facts before you go out. From political history to animals to... corn, you'll certainly know more about Iowa in a few minutes than you did prior!
Iowa StatePosted by
104.5 KDAT

Iowa State Fair Shuts Down Popular Lemonade Stand

As the Iowa State Fair gets underway today, it looks like they will be doing their own thing when it comes to running a lemonade stand, meaning a long-time vendor will be shut down. The circumstances of the vendor contract termination can be seen in different degrees as "unfortunate". The...
Iowa StateWOWT

Rock band cancels concert over Iowa’s vaccine passport ban

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A rock band has canceled an Iowa concert because of the state’s so-called vaccine passport ban. The Des Moines Register reports the band Spoon nixed its Sept. 9 show. The band posted on Instagram that it wanted Des Moines’ Hoyt Sherman Place to require concertgoers to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test.
Iowa StateWOWT

Missing Iowa woman’s remains found

WAPELLO COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - The Iowa Department of Public Safety reported Monday that the remains of a woman who was reported missing Saturday were found Sunday afternoon. Family members of Helen Elizabeth Showalter, 60, notified police Ottumwa Police on Saturday of a possible missing person case. Police reported that she walked from a vehicle near Garrison Rock Park in rural Wapello County. There was concern because she had preexisting medical conditions and did not have her medications with her.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Iowa State Fair Attendance Tops 1 Million

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa State Fair attendance topped one-million people in its return after being canceled by COVID in 2020. The one-million-94-thousand-480 visitors over the 11 days is about 76-thousand fewer than the 2019 State Fair. Spokesperson Mindy Williamson said we didn’t know what to expect in 2021 after not having a fair in 2020, so all of our expectations were just blown away with all of the people who came out to the fair this year. She says the ongoing COVID concerns were a part of that. Williamson says they had plenty of space to spread out outdoors, and we saw people wearing their masks outdoors and indoors if they felt more comfortable doing that. She says the weather cooperated and let them finish strong on the final Saturday and Sunday.
Iowa StatePosted by
98.1 KHAK

I keep Seeing Peacocks In Iowa… Why?

As I was going for a run last month I heard a loud scream. It was something I had never heard before, I frantically looked around to see a peacock just walking along a cornfield. It was just casually screaming. When I got home, I looked to see if that kind of scream was normal... It is.
Iowa StatePosted by
KOEL 950 AM

Another Year Done: How Did the Iowa State Fair Do in 2021?

Another year of the Iowa State Fair has come to an end. On the surface, it appears it was a huge success. Great Grandstand acts, good food, few major issues. Underneath the entire event was the could of COVID. As numbers in the U.S., Iowa certainly included, have soared as the delta variant runs ramped, COVID-19 was on many folks' minds this fair season.
Iowa StatePosted by
KOEL 950 AM

Science Suggests That Iowa Is NOT Gross

No one wants to be none as the gross guy or girl at work, or anywhere to be honest. A recent study came out on Zippia taking a look at the grossest states, and as an Iowan I am happy to say we are on the way less gross side.
Iowa StateKCCI.com

New video shows devastating storm damage in Iowa

FAIRBANK, Iowa — New video shows the devastation from Tuesday's storms in Iowa. Strong winds destroyed thousands of acres of soybean and corn crop near Fairbank in northeast Iowa. The cost of the damage is still being calculated but is likely millions of dollars. Cleanup in the town will take...
Iowa StatePosted by
KOEL 950 AM

Have You Heard Of This Cute Iowa Tradition?

There is a tradition amongst some in the Midwest that involves keeping your Christmas tree for 365 days. This tradition is loosely based on Twelfth Night, but is still it's own thing. A number of Iowans keep this tradition alive. While it's a bit of a fire hazard and the...
Iowa StatePosted by
KOEL 950 AM

Hold Up – Iowa Tourists Are Among the RUDEST of the Midwestern States?

When you think "Iowa Nice", perhaps you only think of Iowans with other Iowans. Say, for example, a conversation between to (Iowans) at a grocery store, or a random act of kindness within our own state. But have you ever stopped to wonder how Iowans are when we leave the state? Well, according to a new study, we're only "meh" tourists. Especially when compared to our fellow Midwestern states.

Comments / 3

Community Policy