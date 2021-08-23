Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buffalo, NY

Letter: Brown is the right leader to continue moving forward

Buffalo News
 3 days ago

I remember what Buffalo was before Byron Brown, the epitome of a Rust Belt city. Dilapidated buildings, a crumbling infrastructure and dwindling industries. As you drive down Main Street you can see a giant mural of “Keep Buffalo A Secret.” It wasn’t always hip to be from Buffalo. Now the Elmwood village is filled with young suburban transplants. The fact is before Brown the suburbs didn’t even want the metro to go to the suburbs for fear of bringing people from the city in. Today the city is a destination. A destination to eat, for family entertainment, for art, for sports, the list goes on. So while it might seem cool and hip to kick out the incumbent for the new progressive, I suggest you look at every reason why you love Buffalo and I think you will see that Brown is the reason for most.

buffalonews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Byron Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Transplants#Art
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
Congress & CourtsABC News

DA won't challenge release as RFK killer Sirhan seeks parole

SAN DIEGO -- Sirhan Sirhan faces his 16th parole hearing Friday for fatally shooting U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, and for the first time no prosecutor will be there to argue he should be kept behind bars. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, a former police officer...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, right-wing groups over Jan. 6

Seven U.S. Capitol Police officers on Thursday filed a lawsuit against former President Trump , Trump ally Roger Stone and members of right-wing extremist groups over their role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The civil rights suit alleges Trump, acting in concert with groups like the Proud Boys and...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over insurrection

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot filed a lawsuit Thursday against former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups, accusing them of intentionally sending a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election.
Theater & DancePosted by
The Associated Press

JoJo Siwa to join same-sex couple on ‘Dancing With Stars’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pop star JoJo Siwa will compete as part of the first same-sex pairing on “Dancing With the Stars” for the show’s upcoming 30th season. Olympic gymnastics champion Suni Lee also is joining the cast, the rest of which will be announced on Sept. 8. ABC said Thursday the celebrities will find out which pro dancer they’ll partner with on the season premiere Sept. 20.

Comments / 0

Community Policy