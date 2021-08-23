Letter: Brown is the right leader to continue moving forward

I remember what Buffalo was before Byron Brown, the epitome of a Rust Belt city. Dilapidated buildings, a crumbling infrastructure and dwindling industries. As you drive down Main Street you can see a giant mural of “Keep Buffalo A Secret.” It wasn’t always hip to be from Buffalo. Now the Elmwood village is filled with young suburban transplants. The fact is before Brown the suburbs didn’t even want the metro to go to the suburbs for fear of bringing people from the city in. Today the city is a destination. A destination to eat, for family entertainment, for art, for sports, the list goes on. So while it might seem cool and hip to kick out the incumbent for the new progressive, I suggest you look at every reason why you love Buffalo and I think you will see that Brown is the reason for most.