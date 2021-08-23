Letter: Council should devise zero-emission vehicle plan

Regarding the Aug. 6 article, “Council members submit wish lists for Buffalo’s stimulus spending:” The United Nation’s latest report on climate is a code red for our planet. We are burning too much fossil fuel to sustain life. Yet there is a brief window during which we can pivot to a less bad outcome. Here come American Rescue funds to help us, especially by investing in a shift to municipal vehicles that run on electricity instead of dirty gas. Right now, using funds to reduce fossil fuel use is nobody’s pet project, but it should be everybody’s.