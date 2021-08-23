Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buffalo, NY

Letter: Council should devise zero-emission vehicle plan

Buffalo News
 3 days ago

Regarding the Aug. 6 article, “Council members submit wish lists for Buffalo’s stimulus spending:” The United Nation’s latest report on climate is a code red for our planet. We are burning too much fossil fuel to sustain life. Yet there is a brief window during which we can pivot to a less bad outcome. Here come American Rescue funds to help us, especially by investing in a shift to municipal vehicles that run on electricity instead of dirty gas. Right now, using funds to reduce fossil fuel use is nobody’s pet project, but it should be everybody’s.

buffalonews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Cars
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Byron Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Vehicles#Drought#Stimulus#Council#The United Nation#American Rescue Plan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Congress & CourtsABC News

DA won't challenge release as RFK killer Sirhan seeks parole

SAN DIEGO -- Sirhan Sirhan faces his 16th parole hearing Friday for fatally shooting U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, and for the first time no prosecutor will be there to argue he should be kept behind bars. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, a former police officer...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, right-wing groups over Jan. 6

Seven U.S. Capitol Police officers on Thursday filed a lawsuit against former President Trump , Trump ally Roger Stone and members of right-wing extremist groups over their role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The civil rights suit alleges Trump, acting in concert with groups like the Proud Boys and...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over insurrection

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot filed a lawsuit Thursday against former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups, accusing them of intentionally sending a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election.
Theater & DancePosted by
The Associated Press

JoJo Siwa to join same-sex couple on ‘Dancing With Stars’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pop star JoJo Siwa will compete as part of the first same-sex pairing on “Dancing With the Stars” for the show’s upcoming 30th season. Olympic gymnastics champion Suni Lee also is joining the cast, the rest of which will be announced on Sept. 8. ABC said Thursday the celebrities will find out which pro dancer they’ll partner with on the season premiere Sept. 20.

Comments / 0

Community Policy