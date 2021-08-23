Cancel
Free Guy Tops US Box Office Chart For Second Week

By Dan Auty
Gamespot
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFree Guy has held onto the top slot in the US box office charts. The Ryan Reynolds-starring Disney movie made $18.8 million in its second weekend on release. As Box Office Mojo notes, the movie only dropped 33.8% from its opening weekend $28.4 million gross, a far less dramatic second weekend fall than other recent Disney releases such as Black Widow and Jungle Cruise. Unlike those movies, Free Guy isn't also available as a Premium Access title on Disney+, meaning that a theater visit is the only way to see it right now. Free Guy's US gross stands at $58.8 million, bringing its worldwide total to $111.9 million.

www.gamespot.com

