Letter: Legislators must help the ‘non-tech savvy’ public

Buffalo News
 3 days ago

Unconnected taxpayers are underserved. “Go to our website or go online” for whatever you need. What is Plan B when one does not have internet access or an electronic device? How does one resolve problems that can only be resolved through human interaction? I am not anti-technology, rather, pro-human contact.

buffalonews.com

Anchorage, AKAnchorage Daily News

Letter: Legislators’ PFD attitudes are revealing

Thank you to Sen. Robert Myers (“We need to settle PFD question first,” Aug. 13) for clarifying not only how some Republicans see the Permanent Fund dividend, but also their view on the budget, and on government itself. Who owns the oil, he asks, the state or the people? It’s us, he answers, and we need to move forward as individuals, enshrine ownership of the fund in our constitution, and not rely on the government to look out for us and make our decisions.
Ohio Statecolumbusfreepress.com

Help Them Hear You: Communicating Effectively with Legislators

This workshop is open to anyone who wants to learn about methods and tools for communicating effectively with Ohio State Legislators via social media, email, phone, at hearings, and in face-to-face meetings. This webinar is a lead-in to the September 22 #StatehouseStomp day of legislative visits and rally focused on stopping the Ohio anti-protest bills. This webinar is led by Rev Joan VanBecelaere, Larry Bresler, and guests.
Delaware StateRappahannock News

Letter: Del. Webert fails to evaluate legislation on merits

Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com. This week the Virginia legislature passed the 2021 budget to spend the proceeds of the American Rescue Plan (HB 7001). This budget provides funding for salary raises for law enforcement officers, replenishes the unemployment fund, increases funding for college education and mental health services, supports access to high speed internet for all Virginians by 2024 and other projects improving the quality of life for all Virginians. With all this, it still ends up with a budget surplus.
PoliticsWorld Link

Letter: I oppose Senate Bill 744

I want to go on record strongly objecting to Governor Brown quietly signing into law last month Senate Bill 744, suspending essential skills testing of reading, writing and math required for graduation for the next three years. It was a requirement put on hold during the pandemic because according to the Oregon Department of Education, there are a number of children who don’t test well. However, the department has not developed plans to make sure that students heavily affected by the pandemic will be able to demonstrate those skills at graduation time. The department has stated that the new law will give them an opportunity to develop new standards for graduation that will help benefit the state's Black, Latino, Indigenous, Asian and other students of color.
Congress & Courtsdcvelocity.com

Proposed legislation aims to help truckers go green

The trucking industry continues to make strides toward a more energy-efficient future, and government leaders are taking action with legislation designed to help truckers install fuel-efficient technologies on Class 8 trucks. Earlier this summer, U.S. Representative Rodney Davis (R-IL) introduced H.R. 4810, the Supporting Trucking Efficiency and Emission Reductions (STEER) Act, to establish a Department of Energy (DOE) voucher program that helps truckers purchase and install fuel-saving, emission-reducing technologies. The voucher program would cover expenditures associated with adopting fuel-efficient technologies on Class 8 trucks. “We can reduce fuel consumption and emissions in the transportation industry without enacting costly environmental mandates on American companies and workers,” Davis said in a statement. “That’s why I’m introducing the STEER Act. It’s common-sense, market-driven ideas like my legislation, not heavy-handed policies from Washington, that will protect American workers and our environment without destroying our economy.” The voucher program would help truckers implement new technologies that address wind and rolling resistance, which are critical aspects of fuel-efficiency in Class 8 trucks, according to Davis and trucking industry experts. Adopting such technologies can improve Class 8 fuel efficiency by as much as 15% and can cut national fuel consumption by 4.5 billion gallons per year, they said. “The STEER Act is rocket fuel for American innovations [that] help the trucking industry become cleaner and more efficient,” according to Daniel Burrows, founder and chief executive officer of trucking technology firm TruckLabs. “These innovations help all fuel types, so we can reduce diesel truck emissions today, while also paving the way to an alternative fuel future. Every dollar saved on fuel goes back into the pocket of truck fleets so more efficient trucks are a win for all involved.” Proponents say the STEER Act could accelerate adoption of fuel-efficient technologies by more than a decade. The voucher program allows truckers to cost-effectively install systems on both new and existing trucks, they said.
Educationchronicle-independent.com

Letter: Equity in public schools

During the current national debate about how equity and diversity are addressed in public schools, it has become apparent that many people do not understand the concept of equity and what equity actually means in a public school setting. There appears to be strong misperception that equity means artificially forcing equal outcomes and eliminating merit. This just isn’t accurate.
Public HealthHealthcare IT News

Legislators at HIMSS21 point to telehealth as key pandemic-era tech

Florida and Rhode Island aren't all that similar when it comes to population size or state politics. But what they do have in common, said two legislators who co-presented at a HIMSS21 session on Thursday, is a telehealth strategy that proved to be wildly popular among residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.
skagwaynews.com

Federal legislation could help state ferry system

The 2,700-page, trillion-dollar infrastructure bill that passed the U.S. Senate on Tuesday could provide tens of millions of dollars, maybe more, to help the ailing Alaska Marine Highway System. How to use the money — assuming Congress approves the final package later this year, which is far from certain —...
Hampshire County, MADaily Hampshire Gazette

Marissa Zampino: 100% Clean Act is must legislation

One of my primary reasons for moving back to New England after going to school in Georgia was the southern heat. It could get so hot in Georgia, that the heat felt like a second layer of clothing — just sticking to you. I thought I had escaped it by...
Hillsdale, NYDaily Freeman

Letter: Climate regulations must be strengthened

The Senate budget reconciliation bill that will be voted on in September contains key policies to reduce fossil-fuel emissions, but there’s a worry they may not be as durable as needed to be fully effective. The regulations and standards defined in the bill could be vulnerable to special interests that mount court challenges and influence elected officials to undercut climate goals. That’s how many climate regulations and standards were weakened or eliminated in recent years.
EducationGrand Forks Herald

Letter: Boards must work to keep students safe

I, along with more than 60 members of the North Dakota Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics and our partner health care providers, call on all school boards in North Dakota to adopt COVID policy consistent with the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control. We...
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Your letters: Reader argues to adopt nonpartisan method of legislative redistricting

The time for Wisconsin to adopt a nonpartisan method of legislative redistricting has come. Every 10 years, following the U.S. census, the state legislature must draw new legislative district lines. That time has come again. Rather than allowing politicians to draw those lines to favor their political party, we have the chance to join other states, like Iowa, and adopt legislation for a non-partisan commission method of redistricting. The time is now to demand that your legislators support Senate Bill 389 and Assembly Bill 395, which would establish nonpartisan redistricting.
PoliticsCleveland News - Fox 8

Fourth stimulus checks going out to residents in these states…

(WJW) — While it seems as if the chance for all Americans to get a fourth stimulus check is growing dim, some states are doling out their own payments for certain residents. Ohio is not one of those states. But there are others where teachers, first responders or families in...
Income Taxhngn.com

New $1.400 Stimulus Checks: Who Are Eligible to Receive the Payments?

The American Rescue Plan distributed hundreds of millions of dollars to residents in the United States who suffered through the coronavirus pandemic's economic effects and gave away $1,400 stimulus checks to eligible families, but how do you know if you can receive the same payments?. The stimulus payments also gave...
U.S. PoliticsCNET

4th stimulus check update: Here's the relief money that's been approved so far

As many Americans continue to struggle financially while dealing with the impact of the delta variant, public support for a fourth stimulus check remains active. But the focus of Congress is on the $1 trillion infrastructure bill and the $3.5 trillion federal budget package. There is still relief aid on the table this year and next, however, especially for parents.
Health Servicesfirststateupdate.com

SNAP Program To Issue Millions In Emergency Benefits Starting Today

The Delaware Division of Social Services will issue emergency benefits for August to eligible households as part of the state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 public health crisis. Benefits will be issued as part of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and two cash assistance programs – Temporary Assistance for...
Public HealthPosted by
Hillsboro News-Times

Governor orders teachers, school staff to get COVID vaccine

Decision reverses a recent state policy allowing for vaccinations or regular testing to slow delta variant spread.Facing a sharp surge in COVID-19 infections driven by the delta variant, on Thursday, Aug. 19, Gov. Kate Brown ordered all K-12 educators, school staff and volunteers to be vaccinated, along with health care workers. Those included in Thursday's orderÂ are required to be fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus by Oct. 18 or six weeks after full FDA approval, whichever is later.Â  The announcement reverses prior state policy which allowed for either vaccination or regular COVID-19 testing. The testing option has been eliminated. Oregon...

