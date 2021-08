Active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota have reached their highest point this year, and Burleigh County has recorded its 200th coronavirus-related death. Active cases on the state's coronavirus dashboard Wednesday were at 1,843, up 9% from the previous day and up 50% from a week ago. They have increased eightfold in the past month. State health officials say the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus is driving the spike, particularly among the unvaccinated.