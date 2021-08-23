The 10 Biggest Releases To Look Out For At Venice Film Festival 2021

Actor, producer and author, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been appointed chairperson of the Mumbai Film Festival, which will take on a new format without a competitive international section. For the second year running, the festival (aka Jio MAMI) will not go ahead in its normal October slot due to the coronavirus outbreak. It will be replaced with a six-month long series of events. “Each section and vertical has been assessed with the lens of what creates value in the current scenario and what doesn’t. This includes creating more awards and grants for Indian films and filmmakers and letting go of the international...