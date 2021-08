Toby Keith fans already know that the country music star recently dropped a new song, “Old School.”. The song is about living the simple life and appreciating all that it has to offer. During the song, Keith sings, “We’re old school, small town stickin’ around. Just like folks used to, good ol’ boys and girls. Just fallin’ in love, livin’ the life, yeah. Middle of nowhere feels about right. Keepin’ it old school, just the way we like.”