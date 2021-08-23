Cancel
Seneca County, NY

Boating advisories, no wake restrictions remain active in Finger Lakes

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 4 days ago
The heavy rains are now days removed from the Finger Lakes and Central New York, but that doesn’t mean the effects aren’t still being felt. The region’s lakes are filled with debris from storm runoff, which continued over the weekend.

It prompted law enforcement leaders from almost every county in the region to issue advisories for boaters and swimmers.

Penn Yan saw over 3 inches of rain Wednesday night, portions of Steuben County saw even more, which left a school heavily damaged. In Seneca County, locations recorded more than 4.75 inches of rain in just 48 hours, according to reports from the National Weather Service. It was all due to Tropical Storm Fred.

Things were just as bad in Cayuga County, where communities in the middle and southern portions of the county saw significant flooding.

Boating advisories remain active for Cayuga, Ontario, Keuka, Canandaigua, Honeoye, and Owasco lakes. If you’re heading out onto them this week- use caution and be mindful of the no wake limitations on each.

Recovery begins in communities hard hit by flooding (full coverage & photos)

