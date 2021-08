With the number and size of files we use on average, we'll inevitably run out of hard drive capacity. That's why most of our files are spread across different devices like our phones and computers, and even within those devices, there are countless storage solutions that our data might be divided into, like Dropbox, Google Drive, and OneDrive. Rather than digging through a bunch of sources to find the files we're looking for, we could all really use a single solution that unifies our data.