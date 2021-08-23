Lexington City Officials And Historic African American Church Leaders Continue Parking Talks

Stu Johnson /

City-Church conversations continue in an effort to address parking concerns of Lexington’s Main Street Baptist Church. Member Paul Price said talks have been going on for four years now. It’s happened during a convention center expansion project and subsequent construction of the Town Branch Park.

Price said the church, founded by slaves in 1862, made an agreement with the city 30 years ago when Main Street Baptist was contemplating purchasing nearby hardware store property.

“Then mayor Scotty Baesler ask us to let the city buy that hardware store. With the exchange for that, we would always have parking in the Rupp Arena parking lot. That was the agreement,” said Price.

City Project Management Director Brandi Peacher noted the city’s intent is to provide 250 parking spaces, as requested. She added they might be accomplished through surface parking and garage parking. Peacher said the aim is to find a final solution workable for the church, the Central Bank Center, and Town Branch Park.

“All parties need parking. All parties need space for their facilities. And it is our intent to help facilitate and find a solution that would be helpful and supportive of all of these entities,” explained Peacher.

Price said dedicated parking spots are important. The church member noted there are events at the church when the full allotment of spots is needed.