Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lexington, KY

Lexington City Officials And Historic African American Church Leaders Continue Parking Talks

By WEKU
Posted by 
WEKU
WEKU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QFxSa_0ba4Q4My00
Stu Johnson /

City-Church conversations continue in an effort to address parking concerns of Lexington’s Main Street Baptist Church. Member Paul Price said talks have been going on for four years now. It’s happened during a convention center expansion project and subsequent construction of the Town Branch Park.

Price said the church, founded by slaves in 1862, made an agreement with the city 30 years ago when Main Street Baptist was contemplating purchasing nearby hardware store property.

“Then mayor Scotty Baesler ask us to let the city buy that hardware store. With the exchange for that, we would always have parking in the Rupp Arena parking lot. That was the agreement,” said Price.

City Project Management Director Brandi Peacher noted the city’s intent is to provide 250 parking spaces, as requested. She added they might be accomplished through surface parking and garage parking. Peacher said the aim is to find a final solution workable for the church, the Central Bank Center, and Town Branch Park.

“All parties need parking. All parties need space for their facilities. And it is our intent to help facilitate and find a solution that would be helpful and supportive of all of these entities,” explained Peacher.

Price said dedicated parking spots are important. The church member noted there are events at the church when the full allotment of spots is needed.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
311
Followers
776
Post
76K+
Views
ABOUT

Public Radio for Central and Eastern Kentucky

 https://www.weku.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Society
City
Lexington, KY
Lexington, KY
Government
Lexington, KY
Society
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Spaces#African American#The Central Bank Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
PoliticsPosted by
WEKU

Lexington Moving Forward On Stormwater Projects

The city of Lexington has spent almost $20 million dollars on stormwater improvement projects over the last ten years. Water Quality Division Director Charlie Martin told Council members this week the city has satisfied the supplemental environmental agreement as part of the federal consent decree. So, Martin said the local...
Lexington, KYPosted by
WEKU

Lexington Mayor Says Community Hits 70% Vaccination Mark Amidst Surging COVID

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton says the latest data shows 70% of residents ages 18 and older are fully vaccinated against coronavirus. The mayor announced the Coronavirus data at an outdoor downtown event recognizing healthcare workers. Fayette Schools Superintendent Demetrus Liggins said student and staff quarantining is, by and large, not related to in-school spread of the virus.
AgriculturePosted by
WEKU

Former GOP Rep. Shell Announces Bid For Agriculture Commissioner

Former Republican state Rep. Jonathan Shell has announced he will run to be Kentucky’s next agriculture commissioner in 2023. Shell is 33 years old and was the youngest person elected to the state House of Representatives in 2012. He was tasked with recruiting Republican candidates ahead of the party’s historic takeover of the House in 2016 and became the chamber’s majority floor leader, a powerful leadership position.
Louisville, KYPosted by
WEKU

Louisville Mayor, Police Chief Back Earlier Bar Curfew

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer is backing a proposal that would force the city’s bars and restaurants to stop serving alcohol earlier, amid rising gun violence. District 8 Metro Council member Cassie Chambers Armstrong, who represents large parts of Bardstown Road and the Highlands neighborhood, filed an ordinance Monday morning to eliminate alcohol sales after 2 a.m. Currently, 171 businesses in Louisville have an “extended hour supplemental license” allowing them to serve alcohol until 4 a.m. The proposed ordinance would keep the change in effect until at least the end of the year.
PoliticsPosted by
WEKU

Annual Louisville Pride Festival Canceled Second Year In A Row

The Louisville Pride Festival 2021 is canceled. The annual event celebrating LGBTQ+ people and culture was scheduled for September 18. Mike Slaton is executive director of the city’s Pride foundation. He said the cancellation is in response to the rising COVID-19 case rate and the highly transmissible delta variant. “This...
Lexington, KYPosted by
WEKU

Door To Door Canvassing In Lexington Includes Smoke Alarm Installations

Door-to-door vaccination canvassing has been occurring in Lexington over the summer. Another neighborhood canvassing took place Saturday, with the emphasis also on health and safety. Firefighter crews knocked on 750 doors in the Armstrong Mill corridor as part of a smoke alarm installation effort. Lexington Fire Public Information Officer Jordan...
HomelessPosted by
WEKU

Airbnb Will Provide Housing To 20,000 Afghan Refugees Around The World For Free

Airbnb says it will provide housing to 20,000 Afghan refugees around the world for free. The refugees will be staying in properties listed on the company's website. The stays are funded through contributions to Airbnb.org from Airbnb and Brian Chesky, Airbnb's CEO and co-founder, as well as donors to the Airbnb.org Refugee Fund, according to the company.

Comments / 0

Community Policy