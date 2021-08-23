Extra DWI enforcement through Labor Day

With our nation celebrating the upcoming Labor Day holiday, MADD California along with the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) join the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in reminding everyone about the dangers of drinking and driving. Over Labor Day weekend, MADD staff and volunteers will join local law enforcement to spread the word about impaired driving dangers and work together to get drunk drivers off the roads and help save lives. The high-visibility national enforcement campaign, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, runs from August 18 through September 6, 2021. Increased state and national messages about the dangers of drunk driving, coupled with increased law enforcement officers on the road, aim to drastically reduce drunk driving on our nation’s roadways. Funding for this DUI enforcement was provided by grants from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.