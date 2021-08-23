List: Active coaches with 200 victories in Georgia
228 - Mark R. Stroud, Calvary Day. *Does not include out-of-state wins. Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.www.ajc.com
228 - Mark R. Stroud, Calvary Day. *Does not include out-of-state wins. Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.www.ajc.com
Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.https://www.ajc.com/
Comments / 0