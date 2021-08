The premise of “The Karens” was not the one I was expecting from the title. Rather than telling the story of the kind of “Karen” that we have come to know (the “speak to the manager” type) it focuses on a trio of high school friends, all named Karen, frustrated by the bad press of the name over the last year and trying anything in their power to use their influence and, in some cases, privilege to change the narrative and bring Karens out of the negative spotlight. This is a very funny concept that is used delightfully here. Playwright, Peter Gray, and director, Michael Alvarez utilize this concept beautifully.