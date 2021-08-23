Finish up the Off-season…

BOS-SAC-HOU BOS:1.Marvin Bagley III. 7.2023-2nd(Bos/Mia/Dal/Hou) 1.G/F-James Ennis-1/yr(Min) Just my opinion, I feel Bagley still has a lot of upside he is on the last year of his deal former number 2 pick I would like to see if he could become an ALL Star with the Cs.I like Ramsey a lot too young player kinda built like Smart he adds a depth piece that can contribute in the future as he is only 20 years old and signed for 3 more years…Celtics would be a good mix of Vets and youth with plenty of upside…my reason for adding Ennis is veteran insurance in case Nesmith or PP struggle he can play either position…and last the Dunn MCW move it isn’t really needed but to save a couple million Id make the move it’s more like a 3/4 PG anyway you can get anybody to do that just less that Dunn’s $5m. Well there it is guys…Thoughts??