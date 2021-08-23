Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Finish up the Off-season…

By MarcR3312
CelticsBlog
 3 days ago

BOS-SAC-HOU BOS:1.Marvin Bagley III. 7.2023-2nd(Bos/Mia/Dal/Hou) 1.G/F-James Ennis-1/yr(Min) Just my opinion, I feel Bagley still has a lot of upside he is on the last year of his deal former number 2 pick I would like to see if he could become an ALL Star with the Cs.I like Ramsey a lot too young player kinda built like Smart he adds a depth piece that can contribute in the future as he is only 20 years old and signed for 3 more years…Celtics would be a good mix of Vets and youth with plenty of upside…my reason for adding Ennis is veteran insurance in case Nesmith or PP struggle he can play either position…and last the Dunn MCW move it isn’t really needed but to save a couple million Id make the move it’s more like a 3/4 PG anyway you can get anybody to do that just less that Dunn’s $5m. Well there it is guys…Thoughts??

www.celticsblog.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marvin Bagley Iii
Person
Romeo Langford
Person
Jahmi'us Ramsey
Person
Kris Dunn
Person
Jabari Parker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics#Cs#G F James Ennis 1#Dunn Mcw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry writes emotional message for Seth Curry amid family rumors

Stephen Curry and Seth Curry have always been close and amid unfortunate rumors regarding their family, their tight relationship is needed more than ever. The Golden State Warriors star greeted his younger brother on his 31st birthday, posting a sweet and heartfelt message on Instagram, including a picture of them laughing together inside a locker room.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Just Signed Another Key Free Agent

The Los Angeles Lakers have already unleashed a slew of offseason moves ahead of the 2021-22 season. And on Tuesday afternoon, the 2020 NBA champs added another free-agent addition to the list. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnaroski, the Lakers have signed former Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn to...
NBAthecomeback.com

NBA fans react to Steph Curry’s mom filing for divorce from Dell Curry

According to TMZ Sports, Steph Curry’s parents are in the midst of divorce proceedings. Sonya Curry, Steph’s mom, filed for divorce from former NBA player Dell Curry on June 14 in their home state of North Carolina. The reason for the potential split is currently unknown. The couple has been...
NBANew York Post

Austin Rivers engaged to model after finding new NBA home

If the Denver Nuggets make a playoff run this season, Austin Rivers will now be chasing his second ring after popping the question to his 22-year-old model girlfriend Audreyana Michelle on a recent trip to Italy. Rivers posted photos of their Lake Como engagement, describing his new fiancee as “My...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Lonzo Ball Reveals Why He Joined The Chicago Bulls: "I Wanted To Go Somewhere I’m Appreciated And Can Play My Game."

Lonzo Ball has recently joined the Chicago Bulls after a sign-and-trade with the New Orleans Pelicans. Adding Ball gives the Bulls a natural point guard who can be a ballhandler next to Zach LaVine. During his time with the New Orleans Pelicans, Lonzo Ball also developed his 3PT shooting to respectable levels, and that along with his defensive versatility and savvy passing makes him a fairly solid point guard. While he didn't have a huge usage rate with the New Orleans Pelicans, it is quite possible that his role will be increased on the Chicago Bulls.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Max Kellerman’s Comment On Michael Jordan Is Going Viral

Max Kellerman has built his career on scorching hot sports takes. His latest involves none other than Michael Jordan. Most, if not all, call Jordan the greatest player in NBA history. He won six NBA championships, averaged 30.1 points per game over his career and dominated the league for years. The only players that have an argument against Jordan are probably just LeBron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – and apparently Allen Iverson.
NBAourcommunitynow.com

Bulls Interested in Signing 4-Time NBA All-Star: Report

How would this starting 5 for the Chicago Bulls sound for an opening night lineup?. Some Bulls fans may love or hate this look, but the next question is how would this even work? The two names that should jump out are DeMar DeRozan and TJ McConnell, because neither is currently a member of the Bulls roster.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Boston Celtics: Damian Lillard to be traded to Cs by Christmas, says B/R

The Boston Celtics have been an active bunch thus far into the 2021 NBA offseason and, in turn, have set themselves up for a solid season. New head coach, Ime Udoka, will seemingly have a much more well-rounded roster to work with than former coach, Brad Stevens did back in 2020-21, what with their newly acquired talents such as Dennis Schroder, Josh Richardson, and Al Horford joining forces with the team’s core of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Marcus Smart.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Isiah Thomas Called Out Scottie Pippen Over Dream Team Snub: "I Don't Mind Michael Jordan Or Larry Bird Saying They Don't Want Me On The Team. But Scottie Pippen? Man, Come On. You Can't Say Nothing."

Last year, Isiah Thomas' exclusion from the 1992 Dream Team became a hot topic around the NBA again. After the Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan's docu-series 'The Last Dance' premiered, a lot was said about Zeke and his role as a villain for MJ and his team. He earned a...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

NBA Rumors: 76ers Ben Simmons trade request to Cavs revealed

The Cavaliers and Sixers had a conversation about a potential Ben Simmons trade, and the request from Daryl Morey is insane. As the NBA Draft approaches, and right behind it NBA Free Agency, the rumor mill is spinning at a ferocious rate. One of the biggest names being tossed into...
NBAPosted by
DallasBasketball

Mavs One Trade Gets Both Dragic And Markkanen?

DALLAS - As the start of training camp is still weeks away, the Dallas Mavericks remain tied to some players in a few rumors (or fact-based speculation). Goran Dragic remains a member of the Toronto Raptors. The Chicago Bulls' Lauri Markkanen is still a restricted free agent. There are a...
NBAchatsports.com

76ers Trade Rumors: Ben Simmons To Portland For Dame Lillard? | Will Simmons Play in 2021? | Mailbag

Damian Lillard, Ben Simmons, CJ McCollum, National Basketball Association, Chase Senior. 76ers rumors today focus on Ben Simmons and a potential trade that would send him to the west coast for Dame Lillard. Could the 76ers trade Ben Simmons for CJ McCollum straight up? Who has impressed in the summer league for the 76ers? Will Ben Simmons opt out of the 2021 season? Chat Sports host Chase Senior answers those questions and more in today’s video! Today’s 76ers Rumors Questions: Ben Simmons for Dame Lillard? Latest Ben Simmons news 76er that has impressed most in summer league? CJ McCollum for Ben Simmons? Could Ben Simmons not play this season? Answer these questions in the comments below: - If you had to include Maxey for Dame, would you?
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Celtics, Knicks Reportedly Agree To Sign-And-Trade

Shortly after free agency started, the New York Knicks reportedly signed Evan Fournier to a four-year, $78 million deal. On Tuesday, however, the team officially announced the move as a sign-and trade. The Knicks have acquired Fournier and two future second-round picks from the Boston Celtics in exchange for cash...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Top 13 Longest-Tenured Active Players With One Team: It's All About Loyalty

This offseason wrecked this list of active players with one team. Patty Mills spent 10 consecutive seasons with the San Antonio Spurs before joining the Brooklyn Nets. Kyle Lowry, Nikola Vucevic, and James Harden spent nine seasons with the Raptors, Magic, and Rockets respectively. Even Cody Zeller spent eight straight seasons with the Hornets before leaving.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Boston Celtics Reportedly Make Decision On Tacko Fall

Despite his incredible popularity and even more incredible size, 7-foot-5 center Tacko Fall found minutes hard to come by with the Boston Celtics. With NBA free agency just around the corner, the Celtics have made a decision on Fall’s future with the team. According to Keith Smith of Spotrac and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy