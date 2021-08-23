Only a dramatic reshuffle could make any difference for Boris
It is August, therefore there are reshuffle rumours. This is a universal truth of British politics. Although the prevailing opinion seems to be that there will be no top-team changes till early next year, the who’s up, who’s down speculation is rife: Dominic Raab has blotted his copybook by sunning himself on a Cretan beach, Gavin Williamson continues the longest death throes since Hitler had the July 1944 conspirators hung on meat hooks, and a clutch of cabinet ministers struggle for recognition in their local off-licences, never mind the media. Change is needed.www.telegraph.co.uk
