Hampton police find 77-year-old missing woman
Hampton police have located a 77-year-old woman last seen on Saturday.
In a news release shared late Sunday afternoon, police said they believed Svandis H. Carson could be in danger because of a medical condition.
Around 2:13 a.m. on Monday, police received a call about a vehicle matching the description of Carson’s vehicle — a 2013 Toyota Corolla. The car was slightly damaged and driving slowly near the first block of Marcella Road.
Officers confirmed Carson was inside the vehicle and she was transported to a local hospital to be evaluated.
No other information was immediately available.
