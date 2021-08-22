Hampton police find 77-year-old missing woman

Police car is photographed in Norfolk on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Kristen Zeis/The Virginian-Pilot

Hampton police have located a 77-year-old woman last seen on Saturday.

In a news release shared late Sunday afternoon, police said they believed Svandis H. Carson could be in danger because of a medical condition.

Around 2:13 a.m. on Monday, police received a call about a vehicle matching the description of Carson’s vehicle — a 2013 Toyota Corolla. The car was slightly damaged and driving slowly near the first block of Marcella Road.

Officers confirmed Carson was inside the vehicle and she was transported to a local hospital to be evaluated.

No other information was immediately available.