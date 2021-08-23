Cancel
New DJI pro camera spotted in the wild for the first time

By Ishveena Singh
dronedj.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the weekend, a couple of leaked DJI images appeared online. They seem to indicate DJI is nearing the launch of its first complete professional camera and gimbal system. Let’s take a look. The leak comes from two well-known sources on Twitter, @Kanzhaji and @OsitaLV. They posted images that show...

