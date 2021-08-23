Miguel Cabrera Blasts His Way Into History With 500th Homerun
After what felt like an eternity of sitting at 499 homeruns, Miguel Cabrera has become just the 28th player to hit 500 career homeruns. Miggy stepped to the plate in Toronto with the same anticipation that he's had during every at bat since hitting 499, will this be 500? The answer was a history making YES! Miguel Cabrera became the first Tiger to ever hit 500 career homeruns, and joins an amazing list of all time great baseball players.us103.com
