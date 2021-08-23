Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Miguel Cabrera Blasts His Way Into History With 500th Homerun

By Clay
Posted by 
US 103.1
US 103.1
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After what felt like an eternity of sitting at 499 homeruns, Miguel Cabrera has become just the 28th player to hit 500 career homeruns. Miggy stepped to the plate in Toronto with the same anticipation that he's had during every at bat since hitting 499, will this be 500? The answer was a history making YES! Miguel Cabrera became the first Tiger to ever hit 500 career homeruns, and joins an amazing list of all time great baseball players.

us103.com

Comments / 0

US 103.1

US 103.1

Burton, MI
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
923K+
Views
ABOUT

US 103.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Verlander
Person
Steven Matz
Person
Miguel Cabrera
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Jays#Triple Crown#Mvp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBouresquina.com

Miguel Cabrera falls victim to cheapened milestone

This week, Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera joined an exclusive group of hitters when he hit the 500th home run of his career. This made him just the 28th MLB player to accomplish the feat. Aside from a few celebrations among teammates and a curtain call in Rogers Centre, however,...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Justin Verlander hints at Tigers reunion in congratulatory message for Miguel Cabrera

Former Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander sent a congratulatory message to Miguel Cabrera on his 500th home run. Maybe they’ll play together again. Justin Verlander and Miguel Cabrera spent the primes of their careers together with the Detroit Tigers. So you better believe Verlander took the time to record a congratulatory message for his former teammate when he hit his 500th career home run.
MLBbardown.com

Miguel Cabrera gets caught red-handed after playing a joke on Shohei Ohtani

If you thought you couldn’t love Miguel Cabrera even more than you possibly do, we’re willing to bet we can change that with this story from Tuesday evening. As the Los Angeles Angels were visiting Comerica Park for the first game of their series, not only were baseball fans able to soak in all the glory that is their star player Miguel Cabrera, but they had the pleasure to watch projected AL MVP Shohei Ohtani.
MLBPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch explains benching Miguel Cabrera

On Wednesday night against the Baltimore Orioles, Detroit Tigers‘ future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera blasted the 499th home run of his career. Following the game, Tigers manager AJ Hinch said that Miggy would be in the lineup for Thursday’s series-finale against the Orioles rather than allowing him to sit out and wait to try and hit No. 500 in front of the home crowd at Comerica Park.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers Notes: Justin Verlander and No Regrets

Justin Verlander, a future Hall of Fame inductee and one of the three greatest pitchers in Detroit Tigers history, is possibly willing to rejoin a club that hasn’t spent many days doing anything particularly good since he left. This isn’t a very hard choice. The Detroit Tigers should bring Justin...
MLBvgr.com

Miguel Cabrera MLB The Show 21 Player Program Honors Tigers Star Joining 500 Home Run Club

Miguel Cabrera is the newest member of baseball’s famous 500 home run club! The Detroit Tigers connected on the 500th home run of his career during a game on Sunday, August 22, against the Toronto Blue Jays. In honor of the achievement, a Miguel Cabrera MLB The Show 21 Player Program has arrived for gamers. Here’s the breakdown of what’s available in The Show to celebrate Miggy’s feat.

Comments / 0

Community Policy