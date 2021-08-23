Waddy Wachtel Looks Back on ‘Magical’ Work With Rolling Stones

Guitarist Waddy Wachtel has been a familiar presence in the liner notes of music fans worldwide for decades, thanks to his participation in literally thousands of sessions. Working with a wide array of artists has been a blessing to the musician. "Let me put it this way. I’m the musical director for Stevie Nicks, I’m on the road right now with Joe Walsh and I’m the other guitar player in Keith Richards’ solo band," Wachtel recalls explaining to a journalist in recent years. "I think I’m okay. I’m doing okay right now. Thank God or whoever.....I thank the pick in my hand for having done all of this."