Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Waddy Wachtel Looks Back on ‘Magical’ Work With Rolling Stones

By Matt Wardlaw
Posted by 
101.9 The Rock
101.9 The Rock
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Guitarist Waddy Wachtel has been a familiar presence in the liner notes of music fans worldwide for decades, thanks to his participation in literally thousands of sessions. Working with a wide array of artists has been a blessing to the musician. "Let me put it this way. I’m the musical director for Stevie Nicks, I’m on the road right now with Joe Walsh and I’m the other guitar player in Keith Richards’ solo band," Wachtel recalls explaining to a journalist in recent years. "I think I’m okay. I’m doing okay right now. Thank God or whoever.....I thank the pick in my hand for having done all of this."

1019therock.com

Comments / 0

101.9 The Rock

101.9 The Rock

Presque Isle, ME
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
427K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rock 101.9 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, ME. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Keltner
Person
Ringo Starr
Person
Leland Sklar
Person
Joe Walsh
Person
Peter Asher
Person
Waddy Wachtel
Person
Keith Richards
Person
Sam Cooke
Person
Russ Kunkel
Person
Stevie Nicks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Babylon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Flashback: Charlie Watts’ Final Performance With the Rolling Stones

The unbelievably sad news that Charlie Watts has died is just beginning to reverberate around the world. The public knew he was going to miss out on the upcoming Stones tour since he was recovering from surgery, but the 80-year-old drummer had survived past health scares unscathed and it truly seemed like he was made of steel. Watts joined the Rolling Stones in January 1963 and is the only member besides Mick Jagger and Keith Richards to appear on every record. He also didn’t miss a single concert throughout his 58-year history in the band. The last one took place August...
MusicPosted by
Variety

Charlie Watts: 10 Songs That Showcase His Masterful Drumming With the Rolling Stones

Without stretching the comparison too far, Charlie Watts was the Elvis Presley of rock and roll drumming: There was BC (Before Charlie) and after, and he can’t be compared realistically with anyone who followed because he’s an integral part of the foundation not just of the “World’s Greatest Rock and Roll Band,” but rock and roll itself. Watts was wry and rock-steady in both his playing and his personality. Never a flashy drummer — he always used a small kit — his whipcrack snare, driving rhythms and preternatural sense of swing powered the band from the day he joined in January...
MusicPosted by
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

Rolling Stones’ ‘Tattoo You': A Track-by-Track Guide

Time was not on the Rolling Stones' side in late 1980. The band had already agreed to a sweeping U.S. tour set for 1981 and then another round of shows in Europe the following year. Problem was there were only so many weeks available to construct an album to tour behind, leaving the Stones with only one place left to turn: their archives.
MusicPosted by
Deadline

Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Elton John, Pete Townshend & Others React To Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts’ Death

Just minutes after the news of Charlie Watts’ passing broke, the band posted a statement from the drummer’s publicist expressing “immense sadness” at his passing and remembering him as “one of the greatest drummers of his generation.” Beatle Paul McCartney posted a video message in which he offered his condolences to Watts’ family and the band saying, “He was a lovely guy. I knew he was ill, but I didn’t know he was this ill.” McCartney then went on to characterize Watts as a musician. “Charlie was a rock,” said McCartney, “and a fantastic drummer. Steady as a rock.” Friend Elton John called...
MusicETOnline.com

Charlie Watts, Rolling Stones Drummer, Dead at 80: Mick Jagger, Paul McCartney and More Pay Tribute

Charlie Watts is being remembered. On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Rolling Stones drummer confirmed to ET that Watts died at age 80 at a London hospital. "It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts," the statement read in part. "... Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also as a member of The Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation."
MusicParsons Sun

Charlie Watts: The show must go on

Charlie Watts insisted "the show must go on" after pulling out of the Rolling Stones' US tour. The 80-year-old drummer is "unlikely to be available" to join his bandmates on the US leg of their 'No Filter' tour later this year after recently undergoing an undisclosed medical procedure, and though they can't wait to have him back with them, they want to wait for him to be "fully recovered".
EntertainmentPosted by
1077 WRKR

Drummer Steve Jordan’s Rolling Stones Credentials

The Rolling Stones could have handpicked anyone to sub in for drummer Charlie Watts, who is “unlikely to be available” for the band’s fall 2021 tour while recuperating from a successful “procedure.” And while their selection, Steve Jordan, probably isn’t a household name for most rock fans, it’s hard to imagine a more worthy — or logical — candidate.
Musicwiltonbulletin.com

From Springsteen to 'Letterman,' Rolling Stones' Touring Drummer Has Rich Musical History

Wednesday’s announcement that Charlie Watts would be sitting out the upcoming Rolling Stones tour was jarring; for the first time since 1963, Watts (who is recovering from an unspecified surgical procedure) won’t be behind the drum kit. But the least surprising news was the person who’ll be filling in for him. Although not a bold-face name to some, Steve Jordan has had a connection with the band that dates back decades — to Richards’ X-Pensive Winos and even one of the Stones’ own albums.
MusicBillboard

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards & Ron Wood Pay Tribute to Drummer Charlie Watts

What words are there to say when your musical companion of half a century passes on? Words can't really describe how important Charlie Watts was to the Rolling Stones' signature sound, so after the drummer's death on Tuesday (Aug. 24) the band's members made the strongest statement by keeping it simple.
MusicPosted by
Reuters

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies after tour pull out

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, widely regarded as one of the coolest men in rock, a jazz enthusiast and a snappy dresser, died on Tuesday just three weeks after pulling out of the band's upcoming U.S. tour for health reasons. He was 80 years old.
MusicSFGate

Pete Townshend Pens Touching Tribute to Charlie Watts: 'Full Moon. Rainbow. Always a Sign'

Pete Townshend wrote a heartfelt tribute to Charlie Watts, the Rolling Stones drummer who died on Tuesday at age 80. The Who guitarist posted a photo of a rainbow on Instagram, captioning it, “Full Moon. Rainbow. Always a sign. Charlie Watts wept at Keith Moon’s funeral. I wish I was capable of such tears today. Instead, I just want to say goodbye. Not a rock drummer, a jazz drummer really, and that’s why the Stones swung like the Basie band!! Such a lovely man. God bless his wife and daughter, and I’ll bet the horses will miss him too.”
MusicStamford Advocate

See Nanci Griffith Cover the Rolling Stones' 'No Expectations'

No less than John Prine was a fan of Griffith, and he played an angel in the video for her cover of his song “Speed of the Sound of Loneliness,” telling Rolling Stone in 1995: “I still have my wings at home. We spent the day filming in a cemetery with angel wings on, and it was about 13 degrees. Every time a little wind came under me and Nanci, we’d begin to take off.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy