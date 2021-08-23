Check Out This Writing Advice from Neil Gaiman

It's not the first Sandman sequel comic book that Magdalene Visaggio has written, she wrote Eternity Girl for DC Comics' Young Animal imprint in a sequel to Sandman #20. But then she also had one for Neil Gaiman's showrun DC imprint, Sandman Universe, which would have starred Wanda from Sandman: A Game Of You storyline and would have worked as a sequel to that story as well. Wanda was a trans character, the subject of virulent non-accepting bigotry from her family, and also supernatural forces such as the Moon. She dies in the comic after a storm knocks down her home, but is welcomed by Death in the way she truly sees herself. Neil Gaiman says he would probably not have written that story today, in favour of a trans writer telling such a story instead. And indeed, it seems that this might have been the plan last year. Yesterday, Visaggio took to Twitter to tell folk what went down;