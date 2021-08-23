Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Check Out This Writing Advice from Neil Gaiman

No Film School
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeil Gaiman is one of our most celebrated authors and screenwriters. Let his words inspire you. For me, I was writing coverage on books for Scott Free, and The Ocean at the End of the Lane came across my desk. I had heard of Gaiman but never actually read him. I was quickly absorbed into the world and characters and knew I had to seek more of his writing out. As I did, I saw how many had been adapted into film, television, and pretty much every medium imaginable. Since then, I have enjoyed watching Good Omens, American Gods, Stardust, and just about everything else that bears his name.

nofilmschool.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Gaiman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#Masterclass
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Books & LiteratureSlate

Charlie Jane Anders on Her New Book of Writing Advice

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it today for just $1. Please enable javascript to get your Slate Plus feeds. Episode Notes. This week, host June Thomas talks to Charlie Jane Anders, author of many novels and a...
Books & LiteraturePosted by
The Week

Matt Haig recommends 6 books that offer solace

Matt Haig is the best-selling author of the novel The Midnight Library and this summer's The Comfort Book, a collection of aphorisms, lists, quotations, and stories. Below, he recommends other books that offer wisdom or solace in difficult times. Letters to a Young Poet by Rainer Maria Rilke (1929). This...
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

Hook, Line, and Sinker: What Makes a Book an Absorbing Read?

We’ve all been there: bleary-eyed, sipping a cup of coffee with a story stuck in your head like a song, an after-effect of having spent the greater part of the night reading a book. It’s not your fault, of course. Some books refuse to be put down. It does make me wonder, though: what makes a book absorbing?
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Magdalene Visaggio's Sandman: A Game Of You Sequel That Never Was

It's not the first Sandman sequel comic book that Magdalene Visaggio has written, she wrote Eternity Girl for DC Comics' Young Animal imprint in a sequel to Sandman #20. But then she also had one for Neil Gaiman's showrun DC imprint, Sandman Universe, which would have starred Wanda from Sandman: A Game Of You storyline and would have worked as a sequel to that story as well. Wanda was a trans character, the subject of virulent non-accepting bigotry from her family, and also supernatural forces such as the Moon. She dies in the comic after a storm knocks down her home, but is welcomed by Death in the way she truly sees herself. Neil Gaiman says he would probably not have written that story today, in favour of a trans writer telling such a story instead. And indeed, it seems that this might have been the plan last year. Yesterday, Visaggio took to Twitter to tell folk what went down;
TV ShowsMidland Reporter-Telegram

Book World: Let's talk about science fiction and fantasy books that would make for great TV

Ah, the golden age of television. Complex plots, multiple characters, prestige TV that looks and feels like ... books! Many great shows are based on science fiction and fantasy novels, from old classics like "The Tripods" and "Buck Rogers" to today's "The Handmaid's Tale" and N.K. Jemisin's upcoming "Inheritance" trilogy adaptation. Join us as we look at some titles that we think would also make for great TV.
Moviesfangirlish.com

Exclusive: Check out a Clip From ‘Spirit Untamed’

During the pandemic I’ve realized how much animation soothes my soul. Probably because I, like most people, grew up on animation – in many different forms. And since I still remember the 2002 classic Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron, I was pretty sure I was going to check out the sequel Spirit Untamed.
Books & LiteratureNPR

Octavia Butler: Visionary Fiction (2021)

Octavia Butler's alternate realities and 'speculative fiction' reveal striking, and often devastating parallels to the world we live in today. She was a deep observer of the human condition, perplexed and inspired by our propensity towards self-destruction. Butler was also fascinated by the cyclical nature of history, and often looked to the past when writing about the future. Along with her warning is her message of hope - a hope conjured by centuries of survival and persistence. For every society that perishes in her books comes a story of rebuilding, of repair.
Moviespurewow.com

This Intense Sandra Bullock Thriller Just Hit Netflix’s Top 10 List & It’s Totally Worth the Watch

This must-watch Sandra Bullock flick, The Net, is suddenly back on our radar, and you won’t hear us complaining. The film has been around for quite some time, as it originally hit theaters in 1995. Well, it was recently added to Netflix, and it’s already claimed a spot on the streaming service’s list of top-rated movies behind Vivo, Aftermath, The Vault, The Losers, Major Payne and The Swarm.
MoviesPosted by
Best Life

9 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

It's a new month, and with the turn of the calendar page comes a slew of new Netflix arrivals. The service has landed dozens of existing favorites, and a few new originals have also recently premiered. Our picks for this week include a trippy Christopher Nolan thriller, a new animated musical from a Broadway icon, and a beachy rom-com that's as fun as it is formulaic. So read on for the best Netflix movies that are new or just newly available to stream.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Brutal Ryan Reynolds Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

A brutal Ryan Reynolds movie is blowing up on Netflix today. The Canadian star is known these days as a superhero movie icon, thanks to his roles in Green Lantern, X-Men Origins: Wolverine and the Deadpool films. But his comic book cinema debut came way back in 2004’s Blade: Trinity. And though it’s widely agreed to be the weakest of the Blade trilogy, and a pretty rough movie overall, Netflix users around the globe are loving it right now.
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

Best horror movies on Netflix: These titles will scare you half to death

Netflix seems to have the hot hand right now when it comes to new horror movie releases on its platform. So many that have been released in recent weeks — from the Fear Street trilogy to the Italian-language A Classic Horror Story — have immediately rocketed to the pinnacle of the streamer’s Top 10 movie ranking. Some of the new titles have been on the smaller-scale, indie-feeling side of things. We’d put something like Aftermath, about the terror experienced by a young couple after they move into their dream home, in this category. Meanwhile, others have been blockbuster material, like...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Denzel Washington Was Reportedly Pissed About His New Movie Going To Streaming

Several notable actors, including Denzel Washington, Mark Wahlberg, and Scarlett Johansson, are upset about their movies releasing on streaming services alongside a theatrical release. The COVID-19 Pandemic created a unique situation for the film industry. Covid restrictions made it impossible for fans to see movies in theaters, leading to several...
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Lily Cole comes out as queer

Lily Cole has come out as queer. The 33-year-old model – who has five-year-old daughter Wylde with her entrepreneur husband Kwame Ferreira – spoke out about her sexuality in her new book ‘Who Cares Wins: How to Protect the Planet You Love’. Lily wrote: “Just as we do not choose...
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Fresh Harry and Meghan Drama Exposed in Updated Biography

British royal family news reveals that the new bio about Meghan and Harry is barely a year old but they are so relevant it needs an update. Because the couple are a legend in their own minds. In case you haven’t heard, Finding Freedom is chockablock full of juicy tidbits...
MoviesGeekTyrant

A Biopic Is in the Works For STAR TREK Creator Gene Roddenberry

Last week was Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry’s 100th birthday, and in celebration of that, it was announced that Roddenberry Entertainment has been secretly working on a feature film biopic that will tell the story of the sci-fi TV icon. The script for the film is being written by Adam...
Moviesnetflixlife.com

50 best Netflix movies to watch right now

Starring Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Carla Gugino, Chloe Coleman, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, Freya Allan and Paul Giamatti. Gunpowder Milkshake is my favorite Netflix movie of the summer so far that’s not part of a trilogy! I couldn’t pick between Gunpowder Milkshake and the Feat Street movies for my favorite of the summer, but Gunpowder Milkshake is definitely up at the top!
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Harrison Ford Movie Is Blowing Up on Netflix

The Secret Life of Pets 2 with Harrison Ford, Eric Stonestreet, Patton Oswalt, Kevin Hart, and others debuted in 2019 to mixed reviews and a much smaller box office haul than the original, but that hasn’t prevented the film from becoming a surprise success on the streaming platform Netflix, according to FlixPatrol.
Books & Literaturetheiet.org

Book review: ‘World Brain’ by HG Wells

Timely reissue for the visionary author’s prediction nearly a century ago of a global encyclopedia that would gather the world’s knowledge and make it freely available to all. The surest sign of a writer’s fame is when they themselves become a literary hero. This is certainly the case with HG...

Comments / 0

Community Policy