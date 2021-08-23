How 'The Lord of the Rings' Was Adapted for the Big Screen

For five decades, fans have wondered that if the Beatles had to end, did they have to end like that? They broke up in 1970, with the Let It Be album and documentary still to come. Neither was an ideal note to go out on. Phil Spector’s record production was controversial before his murder conviction. The film is best remembered for a miserable-looking George Harrison pleading with Paul McCartney to leave him alone: “Whatever it is that will please you, I’ll do it.”