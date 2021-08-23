Cancel
How 'The Lord of the Rings' Was Adapted for the Big Screen

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow would you tackle bringing some of the world's most beloved books to life?. In the late 90s and early 2000s, Peter Jackson hoped to bring the Lord of the Rings trilogy to the screen. He met with Miramax who worked with him on bringing the idea to life, but eventually, the idea shifted to New Line. Jackson then worked with Fran Walsh, Stephen Sinclair, and Philippa Boyens on his vision. Together they began the massive undertaking of adapting the three novels and creating one of the greatest film trilogies of all time.

