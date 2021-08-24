1 dead in southeast Charlotte homicide, police say

One person was killed in southeast Charlotte Monday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

CMPD officers were called to the 1800 block of Tartan Court, near the intersection of Rama Road and Monroe Road just before 7 a.m. Monday. When officers got to the scene, they found a person who had been shot multiple times. Medic pronounced the victim dead on the scene. The victim has since been identified as 21-year-old D'Andre Damian McLean.

Homicide detectives were called to the area to collect evidence and look for any potential witnesses. CMPD has not released any suspect information.

Any person with information about his incident is asked to call CMPD's Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Witnesses may also call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly with homicide detectives.

