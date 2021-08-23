Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hair Care

Embrace your hair as you age with Hair Biology

By Tanya Foster
Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This post is sponsored by Hair Biology but all thoughts and opinions are my own. I think we can all agree that our hair changes as we get older. It’s easy to feel like we need to reverse the clock and strive to get our youthful hair back. Thanks to a new brand, Hair Biology, we can embrace our hair as we age. Hair Biology offers a variety of haircare products for whatever type of hair you have. Their products are specifically created for women 50+ dealing with the four main hair challenges we face: dryness, thinning, greying and quality. Let’s take a look at their products and why it’s my new favorite shampoo and why it’s empowering to embrace out age!

carrollton.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
10K+
Followers
61K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Products#Hair Colour#Hair Conditioner#Hair Texture#Hair Biology#Target
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
Related
Hair Carewomenworking.com

9 things that can happen to unwashed hair

Washing your hair may come with a bit more thought than you might expect. We may have different schedules when it comes to showering: we each have different regimens and different products we like to use. Depending on our hair texture and length, we may vary our washing schedules. Most...
Hair CarePosted by
whowhatwear

Psst, for Thin Hair Types: This Trick Gets You Big Hair Fast

Unfortunately, I wasn't blessed with thick, voluminous hair. Listen, it's not quite a hardship, but what can I say? We all want what we can't have. My hair is stick-straight, which, yes, isn't anything to complain about. Anyways, it might be a blessing because I'm pretty lazy when it comes to styling. Since my hair is pretty low-maintenance and easy to manage, I can get away with air-drying it and just letting it do its thing most days.
Hair CarePosted by
Well+Good

4 Common Reasons Your Hair Might Be Thinning, According to a Dermatologist

It might start in the shower with a larger-than-usual clump of hair in the drain, or in the morning when you notice a few errant hairs on your pillow, or when your ponytail starts to feel slightly slimmer than usual. But no matter when the realization that you're losing your hair strikes, it's inevitably accompanied by a barrage of questions flying through your brain, like "WTF?" and "Why is this happening to me???" Trust me—I've been there.
Hair Carethesource.com

Pinterest’s New Hair Feature Meets The Needs of Millions of Pinners Looking For an Easier Way to Find Hair Inspiration

If you are one of the millions of people who turn to Pinterest to get the latest beauty, style, and hair ideas you’ll be happy to know they just made the search process much easier and more inclusive to people of color and their specific hair needs. Pinterest has been working on creating custom searches for people of color now for a few years, in 2018 they added an AR Try-On feature that filtered makeup searches by skin tone, product types, and shades. Now, they are unveiling the first-of-its-kind technology with Black, Brown, and Latinx Pinners in mind that empowers users to search for hair inspiration across hair types and textures.
Hair Caremymmanews.com

Wigs as an important part of dressing

When it came time to modify that thinking when you thought that wearing wigs was a secret that you would take to your tomb. Wigs have made their way constantly into fashion shows, publishing photographs, and even music videos. All appear to be donning a wig these days from Gigi Hadid to Beyoncé. This trend has become the cornerstones of several of the world’s leading celebrities – for a good reason.
Hair CarePopSugar

7 Short Haircuts For Natural Hair That'll Make You Want to Sprint to Your Stylist

There's a common misconception when it comes to natural hair that, in order to sport a variety of chic styles, longer and bigger is better. How you choose to wear your hair is a personal choice, of course, but we'd argue that the rumors aren't true. There is no one-size-fits-all haircut length that looks best on textured types, so you should feel confident knowing there are plenty of short crops that also look great. Even better, short haircuts make for the most dramatic transformations.
Hair CareIsland Packet Online

Can COVID cause you to lose your hair? Here’s what experts say

Hair naturally experiences periods of rest and growth, meaning loss is a part of the equation. But some people who have recovered from COVID-19 say they find alarming clumps of hair in their brushes or bath tubs months after their infection subsides. In severe cases, some people lose as much...
Hair CareRefinery29

I Tried The Internet’s Most Hyped Hair Brand & Here Are My Honest Thoughts

I knew I had to review MONDAY Haircare when it popped up on my TikTok For You page not once, not twice, but three times within an hour. For those of you who aren’t addicted to TikTok (congratulations on that, by the way), that’s a lot, considering the amount of content you scroll through and the sheer number of products touted as the next big thing.
Hair CarePosted by
Woman's World

This Plant Extract Could Help You Regrow Your Thinning Hair

As we get older, beauty issues like hair loss seem to become more of a problem. While we can’t do anything to stop our bodies from reacting to hormonal changes, we can still make small efforts to take care of our hair and scalp. Using ingredients like kale extract, for example, could be a great way to strengthen our hair and reduce fall out.
Hair Carenewbeauty.com

10 Reasons Your Hair Color Is Making You Look Washed Out

You’ve probably been there before: You slightly tweak your color, and all of a sudden, your skin looks kind of “lackluster.” Here’s what the experts say cause it, and the easy ways to correct it. 1 / 10. You Didn’t Adjust Your Shade Slow Enough. As AJ Lordet, eSalon’s east...
Hair Carenaturallycurly.com

8 Foods Your Hair Follicles Truly Need for Growth

It all begins with a hair follicle. Around 100,000 of them, to be exact. It’s literally at the bottom of each follicle that each one of your hair strands begin. It’s within the bulb of your follicles that cells divide and blood provides those cells with the vitamins and minerals they need, so that your hair is able to flourish. Yeah, hair follicles are extremely important which is why they need to be handled with extreme care and intention — this includes the foods you eat.
Hair CarePosted by
Vogue Magazine

The 11 Biggest Fall Hair Color Trends of 2021

There isn’t so much as a hint of foliage or whisper of crispness in the air, but the buzz around fall hair colors has already begun. Can you really blame anyone hankering for a turn-of-the-season change—ever, but especially right now?. “After the summer months have come and gone, and people...
Hair Carecoveteur.com

This Highlighting Technique Is a Game Changer for Curly Hair

As the world slowly started to open again, I was dying for some color that makes it appear as though I wasn't stuck inside for the past year and a half. But as someone with curly hair, I've always been hesitant to color for fear of damage and harsh lines on my hair.
Hair CareNYLON

The Best Blue Shampoos for Every Kind of Brunette

Whether you’ve just gone brunette, have deepened your natural shade, or are considering taking the plunge, there’s a common misconception that brown hair is lower maintenance than other hair colors. However, anything from shampooing to sun exposure to heat styling can lead to brown hair looking brassy or dull. That’s where blue shampoo comes in.
Hair CareTODAY.com

The best Sun Bum curly hair products to shop in 2021

Our editors independently selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. My curly hair and I never...
Hair CareByrdie

A Top Stylist Predicts These Natural Hair Trends Will Be Big This Fall

We know, it's still a hot, humid summer, but that doesn't mean you can't get excited about fall. As we come to terms with the changing season, we're already stocking up on lipsticks fit for Halloween and thinking about fall trends. And when it comes to our hair, autumn offers the unique opportunity to go all out. You're no longer dealing with the heat and humidity, and you have a few months before it gets cold. In short, it's prime hair time to experiment and refresh your look.

Comments / 0

Community Policy