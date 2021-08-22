If my finalized parenting plan is in Clark county WA how do I move the case to Oregon if none of the parties live in the county?

I Antoinette haven't lived in Washington state since 2017. The father and child have lived in Marion county in Oregon since 2013. The case was started by the father in Clark county in 2013. I have had no representation; learning as I go along. I am in need of information on how to move the case to Oregon as we all live in the state of Oregon. I need make modifications to the finalized parenting plan. I believe his lawyer which he has had since 2013 knew this however they wanted to purposely make it difficult for me and or keep the same lawyer. Thanks for any help. There is way more to the story.