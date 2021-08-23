Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

What should i do about this?

By Asked in Riverton, UT
avvo.com
 4 days ago

I am a 15 year old boy who lives in riverton utah. please listen. So i sayed up to late on my phone and now my parents put a camera in my room, they refuse to listen to me and have revoked any kind of compromise. i no longer have...

avvo.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#What I Do#Camera#Stress#Riverton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Related
KidsSlate

I Can’t Stop Thinking About What I Did to Our Nanny Almost a Decade Ago

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I had to return to work when our first child was 4 months old, and my husband and I decided to get a nanny. We found Maria through an agency, and she ticked all our boxes. She was wonderful with our daughter and always followed our directions. I will always be extremely grateful for how Maria helped out our family, but I never considered her part of the family, and this is/was the problem. I would like to think I was always kind to Maria and treated her well, but perhaps only seeing her as an employee was unkind?
Cleveland, OHCleveland Jewish News

I’m still on the fence about getting my child vaccinated and especially worried about heart inflammation, what should I do?

I’m still on the fence about getting my child vaccinated and especially worried about heart inflammation, what should I do?. Local researchers out of Case Western Reserve University and MetroHealth poured over electronic medical records of thousands of young people aged 12 to 19 from 48 different hospitals. They found the risk for myocarditis/pericarditis (heart inflammation) among male teens (12 to 17) diagnosed with COVID-19 is nearly six times higher than their combined risk following first and second doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccination.
higherperspectives.com

Waking Up Between 3 am and 5 am? Here’s What It Means

Every passing hour has a certain significance as each number holds a value, meaning, symbol or synchronicity. If you're waking up between 3 am and 5 am in particular, you're likely in the midst of a spiritual awakening. Instead of going back to sleep, you might want to pay attention to your thoughts and feelings at this time as they may be very revealing.
Relationship Advicemarriage.com

10 Signs a Person Is Incapable of Loving Someone

It should not be surprising to learn that some people don’t buy into the concept of love. Such people see love as a fantasy that only exists in romantic novels and movies. To them, love is non-existent, and they believe that people who go on that journey will most likely regret it in the end.
Posted by
The Penny Hoarder

Dear Penny: Am I Entitled to $240K Cash Found in My Dead Brother’s Drawer?

My brother passed away five years ago. He left a substantial amount of cash in a dresser drawer. When my other brother had to identify his body, he found the $240,000. He and his wife made the decision to create a narrative of their own, suggesting that my brother was a drug dealer, so they could justify keeping this money for themselves. Consequently, with the loss of our brother and the stress of knowing that keeping this money was wrong and sinful, my brother had a massive heart attack.
Healthhigherperspectives.com

8 Signs That You're Experiencing A Spiritual Awakening

Let us be the ones to tell you that a spiritual awakening isn't necessarily a fun time. It's a time of confusion and hardships that can actually quite lonely and alienating. Fear not, this time is actually crucial in your growth. It is the key to self-awareness, which is the first step to enlightenment. If you can get through this phase, you can will find the power within you to get through anything.
Relationshipsprovidencejournal.com

Ask Amy: This boomer is not OK with how she's treated

I am a woman in my 70s. I do not understand why women in their 30s think they can treat their elders with disrespect. I had two unkind mothers-in-law but I wouldn't have dreamed of being rude to them or "telling them off" because they were my elders — the mothers of my husbands, and the grandmothers of my children and grandchildren.
Family Relationshipsprovidencejournal.com

Ask Amy: DNA reveals family secret and resentment

Information I received from my genetic testing revealed that my father had two other children while married to my mother within our supposedly "intact" family. I am allowing the picture I have of my past, my childhood, and my family to (painfully) reshape my personal history, as this knowledge integrates into my whole self.
Family RelationshipsSlate

Help! My Mother-in-Law Yells and Cries if We Don’t Regularly Give Her Money.

Jenée Desmond-Harris is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. Q. Stressed mama: Do we have ethical obligations to help our in-laws? For the past five years, I have been the only income-earner while my husband is in school; he is now in year two of med school. We’re expecting our first child this fall. His parents ask for money regularly and have been borrowing our second car for the past eight months. We need it back soon. I can’t afford to get another car!
Mental Healthastrology.com

Manifesting 101: Your Complete Guide to Waking Up to Your Truth and Getting What You Want

“Until you make the unconscious conscious, it will direct your life and you will call it fate.”. Manifesting is so much more than just a buzzword, but what is it really? Well, it’s a fancy term for what we do 24/7/365. We are always manifesting at every moment of the day. Most of us manifest our reality unconsciously, unaware of the thoughts and beliefs that create the repeated situations we find ourselves in. This can lead to perpetual cycles of unhappiness because we didn’t even realize that there is some part of us that chose some of this experience. It’s up to us to dig deep and do the inner shadow work to uncover what those programs might be.
Kidsnewyorkcitynews.net

What to do when your child is sad?

Wondering what to do whenever your child is sad or depressed? Knowing when and how to cheer up your little one is very important for parents, particularly in today's times. Of course, you can keep your little one happy by encouraging participation in fun activities for kids, especially things that they love. Yellow Class offers a plethora of fun activities online for little ones that you can take a closer look at, in this regard. You can cook them their favorite dishes sometimes, allow them more playtime and so on. However, overall happiness aside, there may be particular times when your child feels sad and lost.
GossipFox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Gossip: Why people do it and how to stop it

Throughout the day, you greet people, have conversations, and attend meetings. Every communication impacts you in some way, either adding value to you or depleting you. Gossip is a poisonous form of communication that can ruin any kind of relationship whether it's between friends, family members, or co-workers. Organizations where...
Mental Healthverywellmind.com

'I Feel Empty:' What Does It Mean If You Feel This Way?

Sometimes a feeling of emptiness is fleeting and lasts only a few days or weeks. Often it resolves by itself and you feel as good as new. But sometimes this gnawing feeling persists. A host of reasons might lead to a feeling of emptiness. These reasons could be physical, mental,...
Relationship AdviceTelegraph

Should I tell my now-married ex that I want him back?

Between the ages of 29 and 33, I was in a relationship with a kind, attractive man who doted on me and made it clear that he’d like to marry me. I loved him, but didn’t feel ready, and when I was offered a job in LA I accepted. A year later I ended it. Fast-forward four years: I’m moving back to the UK and can’t stop thinking about him. He’s now married. Mutual friends tell me that he married her to get over me. Everything tells me I should respect his new life, but a bit of me keeps thinking, what if he still thinks of me, too? — Regretful.
Family Relationshipswhattoexpect.com

How I Realized I'm Not the Fun Parent — and Why That's Completely Okay

One mom spent years trying to be the "fun" parent before realizing it just wasn't in her nature. Before I had kids, I had pretty high expectations for the activities my future children and I were going to do together. I imagined myself whipping up delicious, Pinterest-worthy concoctions, picking out elaborate, super-chic matching outfits (that I’d hashtag #OOTD, of course) and getting YouTube messages from moms asking me how I managed to do it all. Unfortunately, I forgot a few things: I hate crafts, don’t dress up often and I’m not one to stand out in a crowd.

Comments / 0

Community Policy