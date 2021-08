The ability of the United States to meet its international climate promises hinge on the $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill being crafted by congressional Democrats. President Biden pledged to world leaders in April that the U.S. would cut carbon pollution in half by 2030, when compared to 2005 levels. But his pathway to meet that goal has not yet been set. The bill’s fate could be determined just weeks before negotiators at the international climate talks in Scotland try to convince the world that the U.S. will stand by its word.