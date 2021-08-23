Potential Overuse of Antibiotics Found in Patients with Severe COVID-19 Pneumonia

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleOnly 21 percent of patients with severe pneumonia caused by SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) have a documented bacterial superinfection at the time of intubation, resulting in potential overuse of antibiotics, according to new research published online in the American Thoracic Society’s American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine. Superinfection takes place when another, often different, infection is superimposed on the initial infection; in this case, bacterial pneumonia occurring during severe viral pneumonia.

