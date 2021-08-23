Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

My Mic Sounds Nice: Youth Reporters Bring The Heat This Summer

wunc.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs students continue to adapt to the obstacles brought on by the pandemic, so has the WUNC Youth Reporting Institute. This year, the program's 10 youth reporters underwent a hybrid program filled with virtual training and on-the-ground reporting. As they developed their radio journalism skills, they simultaneously unlocked new ways to make connections with various communities and amplified diverse voices throughout North Carolina.

www.wunc.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mic#Radio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Societyspectrumlocalnews.com

Summer job program gives youths experience, opportunities

At YMCA Camp Robbins in Walden, there’s one counselor in training that all the kids love. Jahesa Stokes, or "Jah," as everyone calls her, has been working at the camp for three years. For Stokes, interacting with the campers, in ages from 5 to 14, comes naturally. What You Need...
Religionthecoastlandtimes.com

Reflections by the Sea: Summer Heat

Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of mercies and God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our affliction, so that we may be able to comfort those who are in any affliction, with the comfort with which we ourselves are comforted by God. – 2 Cor. 1:3-4 ESV.
Laconia, NHlaconiadailysun.com

Putnam Fund brings Rat Pack sound to the Lakes Region

LACONIA — The Colonial Theatre will welcome A Toast to the Rat Pack presented by the Putnam Fund on Friday, Sept. 17, at 7 p.m. Frank, Sammy and Dean, all around entertainers, injected their songs into a lifestyle that everyone wanted. Dean opens the show with a few songs and some relaxed humor, introduces Sammy to kick up the energy, then Frank appears to belt a few great standards. The guys then take the stage together to sing and joke their way to a fun finale, including audience interaction along the way.
Japanwiltonbulletin.com

Sounds of summer calm body, mind at shrine festival

OTSU, Japan - About 450 furin wind chimes can be seen at Wada Shrine in Otsu, as part of the shrine's furin festival, which runs through Aug. 22. This year, light blue and dark blue wind chimes were hung, representing Lake Biwa and the ryujin dragon god, respectively, in the hopes of warding off evil spirits.
Recipeswgno.com

Summer drinks to beat the heat

Hank Allen sat down with Fabio Raffaelli of Martini and Rossi recently to talk about some summer cocktails that are easy to make but taste great. With temperatures so hot over the next few days these will be the perfect thing to cool off. Raffaelli knows his stuff, In 2015...
New York City, NYfox5ny.com

NYC youth finish summer jobs with NYPD

NEW YORK - The NYPD's Summer Youth Employment Program is coming to an end. For six weeks, 598 young people between the ages of 14 and 21 got an opportunity to train with police officers. "We have young people working side by side with uniform members," said Alden Foster, the director of the Community Affairs Bureau.
AgricultureFOX21News.com

Musso Farms is bringing the heat!

"Do not take medicine for animals," Oklahoma stores sold out of cow deworming drug despite FDA warning about consumption. What was revealed in Barry Morphew's 4-day preliminary hearing Chaffee County. Final day of Barry Morphew's Preliminary hearing in Chaffee County 630. Family Promise Interview. "Elevate the Peak" Ghost hunts in...
Sycamore, OHWTOV 9

Sycamore Youth Center wraps up summer camp

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Sycamore Youth Center held its summer camp this week. A celebration and carnival was planned for Friday evening for all to enjoy. Students in grades K-8 attended the camp, which included face painting, bounce houses, cornhole and arcade games, along with worship and fellowship. More...
WorkoutsAtlanta Magazine

Test drive: Sweat Cycle brings the heat

“It’s a dry heat,” the coach said. Try telling that to the pond of perspiration that formed under one man’s bike at Sweat Cycle inside the Forum Athletic Club at Lenox Square mall. The studio for this 55-minute class ($10 for first-timers and $28 per single session thereafter) is heated to about 86 degrees using the infrared technology that you usually find in trendy recovery saunas. The recessed lamps do more than cast the room into a red darkness that looks like Lil Nas X’s video for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).” These heaters are said to detoxify your body, promote calm, improve sleep, and raise your heart rate higher so you can burn more calories. I’m a spin instructor, so I thought I’d have this class in the bag; but exceptionally energetic and jacked coach Takeela R.—whose neon nails helped me follow her fun handlebar-dance cues in the dark—wiped the sweaty floor with me, helping me burn about 75 more calories than I would during a “normal” spin session. Given the intensity, I’d recommend newbies find their footing somewhere else first. Then, you can fill up your water jug, sign up, and get ready to sweat—hard.
Pulaski County, ARArkansas Online

Youths heat up 4-H food contest

For people who live on a tight budget and in areas with limited access to food, eating nutritionally balanced meals can be a challenge. Through Arkansas 4-H, youths are learning this important life skill, and 50 members showed just how creative they could be in preparing an inexpensive but nutritional meal.
Garvin County, OKPosted by
Pauls Valley Democrat

Youth could bring a lot to the table

Kevin Foraker knows he’s got a lot to learn, but at the same time he believes he brings a lot to the table when it comes to being a Garvin County commissioner. Running for the District 1 office in a Sept. 14 election Foraker, who turns 35 years old on Aug. 19, thinks his youth can bring a new energy to the office.
Hattiesburg, MSusm.edu

Youth with Disabilities Excel at Summer Enrichment Academy

When you think of summertime, you probably think of taking vacations, soaking up the sun, spending time with family and friends and having time away from school. In Mississippi, 22 youth and young adult students with disabilities chose to make their summer a work learning experience instead. These students attended...
Roseville, CAroseville.ca.us

Summer Reading report

Cash C. - Tot Space Explorer Set. Pictures of some of our proud prize winners have been posted to our Facebook and Instagram pages. Stay tuned for more reading challenges and fun activity contests coming in the fall, and in the meantime, we encourage you to keep logging and writing reviews in Beanstack.
Pauls Valley, OKPauls Valley Daily Democrat

Heating up the late summer months

The late summer calendar is about to heat up even more with a county fair and dog festival next week and Pauls Valley's big Brickfest event coming next month. • Tuesday, Aug. 24 – 3 to 7 p.m., Open and 4-H exhibits accepted in east building (excluding livestock). • Wednesday,...
KidsKING-5

Mindful Headlines: Back-to-school conversations to have with your kid

Listen to Mindful Headlines on Apple, Google, Spotify, Podbean and Stitcher. The back-to-school season is a time of excitement and stress for many families. The start of a new school year has never been more uncertain than in 2021 as the COVID-19 delta variant surges. So, how do you talk...
Politicswvpublic.org

Sounds Of Summer And Grandfamilies This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, COVID-19 concerns, an ethics investigation into West Virginia Congressman Alex Mooney and the sounds of summer. You will also hear about a Netflix documentary about the life of West Virginia boxer Christy Martin. There is also an excerpt from the award-winning Us & Them episode “Grandfamilies of the Opioid Crisis.”
Animalshometownheadlines.com

Keith Mickler’s Rome Grown: ‘They’re everywhere, they’re everywhere!’ The dreaded Armyworm is marching across numerous local lawns.

Does your lawn look like a herd of goats have attacked it? Leaving brown dead spots, patches, or maybe nothing but bare ground? If you take a close look, you will more than likely see armyworms marching across the lawn, eating everything in their path. If you answered yes, you have been invaded by a brigade of fall armyworms, and they mean business.

Comments / 0

Community Policy