The Publisher Desk Turns To Comscore For Digital Audience Measurement

RESTON, Va., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media, today announced it has signed an agreement with The Publisher Desk, a fully integrated audience development and content monetization partner for leading publishers, with Comscore's industry-leading digital audience measurement. Under the agreement, The Publisher Desk will begin utilizing Comscore's Media Metrix® Multi-Platform solution, which combines consumers' desktop and mobile behavior with advanced audience information to drive relevant advertising opportunities.

The Publisher Desk's mission is to provide publishers with custom tailored strategies for increased monetization of their digital platforms. Led by a team of technologists, advisors, and traffickers, The Publisher Desk delivers turnkey service and support all aspects of monetization, which allows publishers to focus on creating content, building their brand, and increasing loyalty.

"We are excited to welcome The Publisher Desk to the Comscore family and begin providing them with granular, stable audience insights that will help them drive revenue opportunities," said Carol Hinnant, Chief Revenue Officer, Comscore.

Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform provides an unduplicated view of total audience behavior across desktops, smartphones and tablets. Users are able to measure the consumption habits of their digital audience and competitive set by gaining insights into audience size, demographic composition, engagement, and behavioral trends. Media Metrix Multi-Platform offers comprehensive, person-level reporting across all devices and screens on all forms of digital content, providing metrics such as unique visitors, reach, and time spent.

About ComscoreComscore (SCOR) - Get Report is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. For more information, visit comscore.com.

About The Publisher DeskThe Publisher Desk was founded by media veterans with the goal of simplifying the challenges publishers face when growing audience and revenue. In a digital ecosystem where publishers typically give up full control of their ad inventory to a network and see very little in return. The Publisher Desk gives the power back to the publisher by providing a complete advertising technology solution. Their team of experts handles everything from placing advertisements on a publisher's web sites and applications, to finding the best advertisers and partners that match the publisher's business goals. For more information, visit publisherdesk.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-publisher-desk-turns-to-comscore-for-digital-audience-measurement-301359965.html

SOURCE Comscore