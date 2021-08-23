Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Law School For Social Workers Goes Virtually Again, Adds New Topic On Special Needs Planning - Earn CEU Credits - Hosted By Margolis & Bloom

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

WELLESLEY, Mass., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Margolis & Bloom to host annual Law School for Social Workers virtually again this year. Margolis & Bloom is a revered estate planning, elder care and special needs law firm located in Wellesley and Boston. This event is a way for social workers to complement their skills and knowledge with the legal perspective on caring for elders, special needs and understanding the landscape of MassHealth.

The speakers include attorneys Jeffrey A. Bloom, Patricia C. D'Agostino, Sarah Hartline and Laura Goodman. The cost is $35 all proceeds to go to FCSN - Federation for Children with Special Needs.

"We have been hosting Law School for Social Workers for many years - last year we successfully hosted this event virtually, and although we wanted to go back to an in-person event, we just feel that it is both safer, and an opportunity for more attendees to attend if we do it virtually again," said Founder Harry S. Margolis. "This event has had many years of success; we want to partner with the social workers and caregivers to provide education around complicated issues in MassHealth planning. We have also added a new topic this year dedicated to Special Needs planning. We want to continue to share our knowledge - this helps everyone do their jobs better and with more compassion and understanding of the legal landscape."

The presentations are: MassHealth Community Benefits - An overview of the various MassHealth programs available to help seniors and disabled individuals to receive assistance with the cost of care at home or in an assisted living facility. (The rules have changed since last year.)

MassHealth Eligibility for Nursing Home Care - Summary of the MassHealth eligibility rules for coverage of nursing home care and ways to protect the spouse of a nursing home resident from depleting all her assets.

Guardianship & Conservatorship - Description of the guardianship and conservatorship requirements and process, alternatives to guardianship and conservatorship, and planning steps everyone can take to avoid guardianship and conservatorship.

Special Needs Planning—A look into the intricacies of special needs planning, including naming guardians, creating trusts, choosing trustees, finding care providers, and arranging housing as necessary.

Register for the event here .

Media Contact Beth Cohen King, Director of Marketing bck@margolisbloom.com781-705-6400

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/law-school-for-social-workers-goes-virtually-again-adds-new-topic-on-special-needs-planning--earn-ceu-credits---hosted-by-margolis--bloom-301359802.html

SOURCE Margolis & Bloom

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
43K+
Post
165K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Estate Planning#Ceu#Nursing Home Care#Masshealth#Special Needs Planning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Special Education
Related
Educationdistrictadministration.com

As delta rages, schools need to plan for a virtual option this fall

Schools across the nation are floundering again. Many planned to reopen schools this year fully, but the delta variant is disrupting the execution of those plans. Parents are demanding virtual options, but some states are stonewalling funding. The vaccines have not been approved for use in children under 12 years...
EducationPosted by
Portland Tribune

School board reviews reopening plan, virtual learning

Reynolds School District will adhere to Oregon Department of Education reopening guidelines. Mask wearing and other COVID-19 protocols will be required for all Reynolds School District students, faculty and staff for the 2021-2022 school year. A group of Reynolds administrators presented the district's reopening plan for the 2021-2022 school year...
Norwalk, CTRegister Citizen

Norwalk budgets school relief funds for social workers, counselors

NORWALK — Federal funding will keep social workers and school counselors on the payroll this school year, but how the district will pay for these resources in the future remains to be seen. Kristen Karczmit, budget director for Norwalk Public Schools, presented the budget transfers for August to the Board...
Duval County, FLPosted by
WJCT News

Second Duval Public School Goes Virtual Due To COVID Exposures

A second Duval County public school is going virtual because of high rates of exposure to COVID-19. The Duval County Public Schools (DCPS) district announced Wednesday that Fletcher Middle School in Neptune Beach will be closed to in-person classes, just one day after Baldwin Middle-High made the same announcement. According to the district, schools are closed to in-person instruction if 20% of students test positive for COVID-19, or come into close contact with someone who has tested positive.
Texas StatePosted by
hillcountrynews

Texas’ controversial new social studies law prompts McKinney school officials to cancel Youth and Government class

McKinney school officials long took pride in their students’ participation in the nationwide Youth and Government program, calling the district a “perennial standout”. In an effort to improve our website and enhance our local coverage, HillCountryNews.com has switched to a membership model. Fill out the form below to create a free account. Once you're logged in, you can continue using the site as normal. You should remain logged in on your computer or device as long as you don’t clear your browser history/cookies.
Jackson, MSWLBT

New Summit School closure leaves special needs students at a loss

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With school underway, some parents of special needs children are scrambling to find classes for their children. One Jackson school that catered to children with disabilities won’t be opening its doors in the fall. According to parents, New Summit School was a beacon of light for...
Staunton, ILKMOV

Staunton School District goes virtual as COVID cases climb

STAUNTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The Staunton School District is pausing in-person learning due to an increase in COVID-19 cases. The district issued a letter Thursday in which they stated all students would be in full remote learning through Aug. 29. The pause of in-person learning will allow school staff time to sanitize in hopes of slowing any further spread of COVID-19.
Educationhometownheadlines.com

Highlands’ dental hygiene students clean up (on board exams). GHC names Michelle Lockett as Assistant Vice President of Academic Resources and Retention.

Media release: Every single dental hygiene student who graduated from GHC this year completed their graduation requirements and passed both the National Board Dental Hygiene Exam and the Central Regional Dental Testing Services clinical board examination. Around 20 students were tested. Dental hygiene licensure in Georgia requires that graduates from...
Champaign, ILWCIA

Unit 4 School District to host a virtual career fair

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Unit 4 School District will host a “back to work” Zoom Career Fair on Thursday. School officials said the free event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There are many available position including teachers aides, bus drivers, bus monitors, Kids Plus staff, cafeteria/food service, custodial, substitute teachers, AVID tutors and more.
Educationtheadvocate.com

Survey: Teachers like jobs, dislike accountability policies

Teachers are generally happy with their jobs, view their workload as the biggest source of stress and see Louisiana's accountability system for educators as unfair, according to a survey released Thursday morning by the LSU School of Education. A total of 1,207 public, private and other teachers responded to the...
Economyvpr.org

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Benefits End Sept. 4, And ‘Pretty Much Everybody In The System Will Be Impacted,’ Labor Commissioner Says

The coronavirus pandemic brought with it an economic crisis that led to tens of thousands of Vermonters filing for unemployment. The situation became so severe that programs were extended to offer help to some who had previously not been eligible for traditional unemployment. But those expanded federal unemployment benefits expire Sept. 4.
Social Securityphelpscountyfocus.com

Program expedites decisions for disability benefits

Kilolo Kijakazi, Acting Commissioner of Social Security, announced 12 new Compassionate Allowances conditions: Charlevoix Saguenay Spastic Ataxia (ARSACS), Choroid Plexus Carcinoma, CIC-rearranged Sarcoma, Congenital Zika Syndrome, Desmoplastic Mesothelioma, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy – Adult, Pericardial Mesothelioma, Refractory Hodgkin Lymphoma, Renpenning Syndrome, SCN8A Related Epilepsy with Encephalopathy, SYNGAP1-related NSID and Taybi-Linder Syndrome.
Collegesunc.edu

Ramona Denby-Brinson named dean of the UNC School of Social Work

I am pleased to share that Ramona Denby-Brinson, a nationally renowned academic and experienced higher education administrator, has been appointed dean of the School of Social Work, effective Aug. 16. She will be the 13th dean to lead the school and the first Black woman. Denby-Brinson’s appointment was approved by the Board of Trustees Aug. 5, at the recommendation of the chancellor and provost.

Comments / 0

Community Policy