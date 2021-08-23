Frank DeFilippo: Will Restaurants, Drugs and Corruption Go Hand-in-Hand With the Fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban?
A local raconteur once wickedly observed that every time a foreign government collapses 10 new restaurants open in Bethesda. The Marylander with the mirthful touch was Edmond F. Rovner, executive assistant to Montgomery County executives Charles W. Gilchrist and Sidney Kramer and the first chief of staff to Gov. Marvin Mandel. Rovner lived in Bethesda.www.marylandmatters.org
