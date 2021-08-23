Cancel
Frank DeFilippo: Will Restaurants, Drugs and Corruption Go Hand-in-Hand With the Fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban?

By Frank A. DeFilippo
marylandmatters.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA local raconteur once wickedly observed that every time a foreign government collapses 10 new restaurants open in Bethesda. The Marylander with the mirthful touch was Edmond F. Rovner, executive assistant to Montgomery County executives Charles W. Gilchrist and Sidney Kramer and the first chief of staff to Gov. Marvin Mandel. Rovner lived in Bethesda.

www.marylandmatters.org

