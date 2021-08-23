Top Toy Ready: Target Announces Most Exclusives Ever And Disney Expansion Ahead Of Holiday Season

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announces the return of Bullseye's Top Toys list this holiday season, along with plans to expand to over 160 Disney store at Target locations across the country. With more exclusives and only-at-Target experiences in stores and online, Target is positioned to inspire children of all ages all season long.

Gift givers will find top brands like LEGO and L.O.L. Surprise! alongside a range of new additions that will spark creativity. This includes Target's guest-favorite, exclusive 70-piece toy collection with FAO Schwarz, of which 85 percent of items are new this year, popular characters like PAW Patrol and Barbie, and the Zoe Doll by Black-owned business Healthy Roots (which inspires girls to love their curls through hair play).

Target Adds More Disney Store at Target Locations Nationwide

As Target's partnership with Disney continues to be a major hit, guests will find Top Toys from popular Disney properties, including Star Wars and Raya and the Last Dragon. By the end of the year, Target will expand to over 160 Disney store at Target locations across the country, providing even more guests with the opportunity to enjoy the unique in-store experience. Plus, Target continues to grow its dedicated online Disney experience for fans seeking toys and games from the hottest properties.

"Target continues to be a top toy destination for all families, and we're pleased to offer unique experiences and a curated toy assortment that brings joy to parents and children of all ages," said Nik Nayar, SVP of Hardlines, Target. "We're seeing more guests shop for toys at Target than ever before, and whether it's Bullseye's Top Toys or finding joy with one of the 1,300+ exclusive toys and games, guests are choosing Target for our inspiring, easy and affordable gift-giving experience."

Target Delivers a Convenient Shopping Experience

Guests will find incredible value and ease when shopping Target's toy selection this holiday season, with Top Toys starting at $19.99. As always, Target's complete toy selection, and nearly all holiday gifts, are available for same-day pickup or delivery through Target's industry-leading fulfillment services; Drive Up, Order Pickup and Same-Day Delivery with Shipt - no membership required. Target RedCard holders can also enjoy five percent off their Top Toys purchases all season long.

Bullseye's Top Toys of 2021 Include:

Inspire New Stories

Healthy Roots Zoe Doll

Baby Alive Lulu Achoo Dolls

Disney Raya and the Last Dragon Land of Kumandra Set - EXCLUSIVE

B. Play Ice Cream Truck - EXCLUSIVE

Animal Planet Deep Sea Shark Rescue Submarine Set - EXCLUSIVE

Kinetic Sand Sandyland Folding Sandbox - EXCLUSIVE

OSMO Little Genius Starter Kit - EXCLUSIVE

LEGO Creator Botanical Collection Bird of Paradise - EXCLUSIVE

LEGO Friends Heartlake City School

Gravitrax Speed Marble Run - EXCLUSIVE

Peek-a-Roo

Orbeez Soothing Spa

Inspire Imagination

L.O.L. Surprise! Family Pack 24K DJ and Neon - EXCLUSIVE

L.O.L. Surprise! OMG Movie Magic Studio

Na! Na! Na! Surprise 3-in-1 Backpack Bedroom Jennel Jaguar and Sarah Snuggles

Barbie Dreamhouse

Rainbow High Rockstars Lyric Lucas, Vanessa Nova, Carmen Major - EXCLUSIVE

Love, Diana Magical Musical Castle

Ryan's World Lost City Adventure Chest - EXCLUSIVE

Jurassic World Legacy Collection - Tyrannosaurus Rex Escape Pack - EXCLUSIVE

Star Wars Galactic Snackin' Grogu

Batman All-Terrain Batmobile Remote Control Vehicle

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks T-Rex Volcano Arena Track Set

Monster Jam Remote Control Freestyle Force Grave Digger

Imaginext DC Super Friends Transforming Bat-Tech Batbot

Unicorn Purse Pets

Got2Glow Fairy Finder Pink Jar

Magic Mixies

Inspire Dreams and Creativity

FAO Schwarz Electric Guitar + Amp - EXCLUSIVE

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Wizard's Chess - EXCLUSIVE

LEGO Star Wars The Armorer's Mandalorian Forge - EXCLUSIVE

Bluey & Jean Luc's Caravan Adventures Playset - EXCLUSIVE

Melissa & Doug Let's Explore Park Ranger Cabin and Boat - EXCLUSIVE

Our Generation Cozy Cabin

5 Surprise Toy Mini Brands Toy Store

Lalaloopsy Sew Royal Princess Party: Suzette & Mimi La Sweet and Cosy & Teacup Hearts

PAW Patrol: The Movie Ultimate City Tower Playset

Inspire Active Play

Segway C20 Kids Electric Scooter - EXCLUSIVE

Jetson Sync All-Terrain Hoverboard Black - EXCLUSIVE

NERF Elite 2.0 Flipshots Flip-32 Blaster

Inspire Fun Family Moments

Monopoly: Target Edition - EXCLUSIVE

Chuckle & Roar Pop It! XL Tie Dye - EXCLUSIVE

Throw Throw Avocado - EXCLUSIVE

Crossed Signals

Beyblade Burst Surge Speedstorm Slayer Showdown Battle Set - EXCLUSIVE

Roblox Action Collection - Ninja Legends Deluxe Playset

Inspire Future Gamers

Nintendo Switch OLED

Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con

PlayStation 5 Console

Xbox Series S

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (TGT) - Get Report serves guests at more than 1,900 stores and at Target.com, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center and by following @TargetNews.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/top-toy-ready-target-announces-most-exclusives-ever-and-disney-expansion-ahead-of-holiday-season-301359912.html

SOURCE Target Corporation