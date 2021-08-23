Cancel
Top Toy Ready: Target Announces Most Exclusives Ever And Disney Expansion Ahead Of Holiday Season

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announces the return of Bullseye's Top Toys list this holiday season, along with plans to expand to over 160 Disney store at Target locations across the country. With more exclusives and only-at-Target experiences in stores and online, Target is positioned to inspire children of all ages all season long.

Gift givers will find top brands like LEGO and L.O.L. Surprise! alongside a range of new additions that will spark creativity. This includes Target's guest-favorite, exclusive 70-piece toy collection with FAO Schwarz, of which 85 percent of items are new this year, popular characters like PAW Patrol and Barbie, and the Zoe Doll by Black-owned business Healthy Roots (which inspires girls to love their curls through hair play).

Target Adds More Disney Store at Target Locations Nationwide

As Target's partnership with Disney continues to be a major hit, guests will find Top Toys from popular Disney properties, including Star Wars and Raya and the Last Dragon. By the end of the year, Target will expand to over 160 Disney store at Target locations across the country, providing even more guests with the opportunity to enjoy the unique in-store experience. Plus, Target continues to grow its dedicated online Disney experience for fans seeking toys and games from the hottest properties.

"Target continues to be a top toy destination for all families, and we're pleased to offer unique experiences and a curated toy assortment that brings joy to parents and children of all ages," said Nik Nayar, SVP of Hardlines, Target. "We're seeing more guests shop for toys at Target than ever before, and whether it's Bullseye's Top Toys or finding joy with one of the 1,300+ exclusive toys and games, guests are choosing Target for our inspiring, easy and affordable gift-giving experience."

Target Delivers a Convenient Shopping Experience

Guests will find incredible value and ease when shopping Target's toy selection this holiday season, with Top Toys starting at $19.99. As always, Target's complete toy selection, and nearly all holiday gifts, are available for same-day pickup or delivery through Target's industry-leading fulfillment services; Drive Up, Order Pickup and Same-Day Delivery with Shipt - no membership required. Target RedCard holders can also enjoy five percent off their Top Toys purchases all season long.

Bullseye's Top Toys of 2021 Include:

Inspire New Stories

  • Healthy Roots Zoe Doll
  • Baby Alive Lulu Achoo Dolls
  • Disney Raya and the Last Dragon Land of Kumandra Set - EXCLUSIVE
  • B. Play Ice Cream Truck - EXCLUSIVE
  • Animal Planet Deep Sea Shark Rescue Submarine Set - EXCLUSIVE
  • Kinetic Sand Sandyland Folding Sandbox - EXCLUSIVE
  • OSMO Little Genius Starter Kit - EXCLUSIVE
  • LEGO Creator Botanical Collection Bird of Paradise - EXCLUSIVE
  • LEGO Friends Heartlake City School
  • Gravitrax Speed Marble Run - EXCLUSIVE
  • Peek-a-Roo
  • Orbeez Soothing Spa

Inspire Imagination

  • L.O.L. Surprise! Family Pack 24K DJ and Neon - EXCLUSIVE
  • L.O.L. Surprise! OMG Movie Magic Studio
  • Na! Na! Na! Surprise 3-in-1 Backpack Bedroom Jennel Jaguar and Sarah Snuggles
  • Barbie Dreamhouse
  • Rainbow High Rockstars Lyric Lucas, Vanessa Nova, Carmen Major - EXCLUSIVE
  • Love, Diana Magical Musical Castle
  • Ryan's World Lost City Adventure Chest - EXCLUSIVE
  • Jurassic World Legacy Collection - Tyrannosaurus Rex Escape Pack - EXCLUSIVE
  • Star Wars Galactic Snackin' Grogu
  • Batman All-Terrain Batmobile Remote Control Vehicle
  • Hot Wheels Monster Trucks T-Rex Volcano Arena Track Set
  • Monster Jam Remote Control Freestyle Force Grave Digger
  • Imaginext DC Super Friends Transforming Bat-Tech Batbot
  • Unicorn Purse Pets
  • Got2Glow Fairy Finder Pink Jar
  • Magic Mixies

Inspire Dreams and Creativity

  • FAO Schwarz Electric Guitar + Amp - EXCLUSIVE
  • LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Wizard's Chess - EXCLUSIVE
  • LEGO Star Wars The Armorer's Mandalorian Forge - EXCLUSIVE
  • Bluey & Jean Luc's Caravan Adventures Playset - EXCLUSIVE
  • Melissa & Doug Let's Explore Park Ranger Cabin and Boat - EXCLUSIVE
  • Our Generation Cozy Cabin
  • 5 Surprise Toy Mini Brands Toy Store
  • Lalaloopsy Sew Royal Princess Party: Suzette & Mimi La Sweet and Cosy & Teacup Hearts
  • PAW Patrol: The Movie Ultimate City Tower Playset

Inspire Active Play

  • Segway C20 Kids Electric Scooter - EXCLUSIVE
  • Jetson Sync All-Terrain Hoverboard Black - EXCLUSIVE
  • NERF Elite 2.0 Flipshots Flip-32 Blaster

Inspire Fun Family Moments

  • Monopoly: Target Edition - EXCLUSIVE
  • Chuckle & Roar Pop It! XL Tie Dye - EXCLUSIVE
  • Throw Throw Avocado - EXCLUSIVE
  • Crossed Signals
  • Beyblade Burst Surge Speedstorm Slayer Showdown Battle Set - EXCLUSIVE
  • Roblox Action Collection - Ninja Legends Deluxe Playset

Inspire Future Gamers

  • Nintendo Switch OLED
  • Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con
  • PlayStation 5 Console
  • Xbox Series S

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (TGT) - Get Report serves guests at more than 1,900 stores and at Target.com, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center and by following @TargetNews.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/top-toy-ready-target-announces-most-exclusives-ever-and-disney-expansion-ahead-of-holiday-season-301359912.html

SOURCE Target Corporation

