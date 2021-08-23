Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

BELLUS Health To Report Additional RELIEF Data In An Oral Presentation At The European Respiratory Society International Congress 2021

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

BELLUS Health Inc. (Nasdaq:BLU; TSX:BLU) ("BELLUS Health" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough ("RCC") and other hypersensitization-related disorders, today announced that an abstract covering additional data from the RELIEF Phase 2a trial has been accepted for oral presentation at the upcoming European Respiratory Society ("ERS") International Congress 2021, being held September 5-8, 2021.

"Refractory chronic cough can be a debilitating condition that impacts a patient's everyday life. With limited therapy options available, there is a significant need for new treatments that reduce cough, improve a patient's quality of life and are well tolerated. P2X3 antagonists, an emerging new class of therapy for refractory chronic cough, have shown promise in addressing the burden of this condition on patients," commented Catherine Bonuccelli, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of BELLUS Health. "In our Phase 2a RELIEF trial, we observed improvements in cough severity and quality of life over a 16-day treatment period that favored our P2X3 antagonist, BLU-5937. These positive trends suggest that over a longer period of time, BLU-5937 may show greater treatment benefit. We are encouraged by these results and based on the design of our ongoing Phase 2b SOOTHE trial, we are confident that we can demonstrate improvements in cough severity and quality of life."

Oral Presentation Details:Title: Improvements in cough severity and cough-related quality of life in a phase 2 trial with the P2X3 antagonist BLU-5937 in refractory chronic cough Session: Clinical trials in airway diseases: novel treatments and new evidence Format: Pre-recorded presentation and live QA Date: Sunday, September 5, 2021 Time: 8:45 a.m. EDT/2:45 p.m. CET

For more information and to access the pre-recorded presentation, please visit the ERS congress platform. Following the conference, the presentation materials will be available in the "Scientific Publications" section of BELLUS Health's website at www.bellushealth.com.

About BLU-5937

BLU-5937, a highly selective P2X3 antagonist, is in development for RCC, chronic pruritus and other hypersensitization-related disorders.

The P2X3 receptor, which is implicated in cough reflex hypersensitization, is a rational target for treating chronic cough, and it has been evaluated in multiple clinical trials with different P2X3 antagonists. The Company believes that its highly selective P2X3 antagonist has the potential to reduce coughing in patients with RCC, while limiting taste disturbance adverse events.

In addition to RCC and chronic pruritus, the mechanism of BLU-5937 may also have broad therapeutic applicability across other afferent hypersensitization-related disorders, enabling the Company to consider BLU-5937 as a potential treatment for a number of other indications. Consequently, BELLUS Health is exploring how the P2X3 pathway may contribute to irritation and pain in a variety of afferent hypersensitization-related disorders and whether inhibition of P2X3 receptors can help treat these conditions.

About BELLUS Health ( www.bellushealth.com )

BELLUS Health is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of RCC and other hypersensitization-related disorders. The Company's product candidate, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus associated with AD.

RCC is a cough lasting more than 8 weeks despite appropriate treatment for underlying condition(s). It is estimated that there are approximately 9 million patients in the United States suffering from RCC. RCC is associated with significant adverse physical, social, and psychosocial effects on health and quality of life. Currently, there is no specific therapy approved for RCC and treatment options are limited.

Chronic pruritus associated with AD is an irritating sensation that leads to scratching and persists for longer than 6 weeks in AD patients. It is estimated that up to 10% of adults in the United States suffer from AD - almost all report symptoms of pruritus with over 50% of patients attributing chronic pruritus as their most burdensome symptom. Despite currently available treatments targeting AD, there continues to be a lack of options specifically targeting the burden of pruritus in patients with AD.

Forward-Looking StatementsCertain statements contained in this news release, other than statements of fact that are independently verifiable at the date hereof, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and regulations, the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and other applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "potential," "possible," "projects," "plans," and similar expressions. Such statements, based as they are on the current expectations of management, inherently involve numerous important risks, uncertainties and assumptions, known and unknown, many of which are beyond BELLUS Health's control. Such statements include, but are not limited to, the potential of BLU-5937 to successfully treat chronic cough, chronic pruritus and other hypersensitization-related disorders, BELLUS Health's expectations related to its preclinical studies and clinical trials, including the design and timing of its Phase 2b clinical trial of BLU-5937 in RCC and its Phase 2a clinical trial of BLU-5937 in chronic pruritus associated with AD, including the timing and outcome of interactions with regulatory agencies, the potential activity and tolerability profile, selectivity, potency and other characteristics of BLU-5937, including as compared to other competitor candidates, the commercial potential of BLU-5937, including with respect to patient population, pricing and labeling, BELLUS Health's financial position, and the potential applicability of BLU-5937 and BELLUS Health's P2X3 platform to treat other disorders. Risk factors that may affect BELLUS Health's future results include but are not limited to: the benefits and impact on label of its enrichment strategy, estimates and projections regarding the size and opportunity of the addressable RCC market for BLU-5937, the ability to expand and develop its project pipeline, the ability to obtain adequate financing, the ability of BELLUS Health to maintain its rights to intellectual property and obtain adequate protection of future products through such intellectual property, the impact of general economic conditions, general conditions in the pharmaceutical industry, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on BELLUS Health's operations, plans and prospects, including to the initiation and completion of clinical trials in a timely manner or at all, changes in the regulatory environment in the jurisdictions in which BELLUS Health does business, stock market volatility, fluctuations in costs, changes to the competitive environment due to consolidation, achievement of forecasted burn rate, potential payments/outcomes in relation to indemnity agreements and contingent value rights , achievement of forecasted preclinical study and clinical trial milestones, reliance on third parties to conduct preclinical studies and clinical trials for BLU-5937 and that actual results may vary once the final and quality-controlled verification of data and analyses has been completed. In addition, the length of BELLUS Health's product candidate's development process and its market size and commercial value are dependent upon a number of factors. Moreover, BELLUS Health's growth and future prospects are mainly dependent on the successful development, patient tolerability, regulatory approval, commercialization and market acceptance of its product candidate BLU-5937 and other products. Consequently, actual future results and events may differ materially from the anticipated results and events expressed in the forward-looking statements. BELLUS Health believes that expectations represented by forward-looking statements are reasonable, yet there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The reader should not place undue reliance, if any, on any forward-looking statements included in this news release. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and BELLUS Health is under no obligation and disavows any intention to update publicly or revise such statements as a result of any new information, future event, circumstances or otherwise, unless required by applicable legislation or regulation. Please see BELLUS Health's public filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, including, but not limited to, its Annual Information Form, and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, its Annual Report on Form 40-F, for further risk factors that might affect BELLUS Health and its business.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210823005178/en/

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
43K+
Post
165K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rcc#Bellus Health Inc#The Company#P2x3#Ers Congress#Bellus Health#Rcc#Company#Canadian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
U.S. SEC
Related
SciencePosted by
TheStreet

Junshi Biosciences Announces Acceptance By NMPA Of Investigational New Drug Application For The Subcutaneous Injection Of Anti-BLyS Monoclonal Antibody

SHANGHAI, China, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Junshi Biosciences (HKEX: 1877; SSE: 688180), a leading innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, announced today that the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China has accepted an investigational new drug application for UBP1213sc, its subcutaneous injection of recombinant humanized anti-BLyS monoclonal antibody.
Medical & Biotechatlantanews.net

Myelodysplastic Syndromes Pipeline: Overview, Pipeline Drugs, and Therapeutics Assessment

Myelodysplastic Syndrome Pipeline report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenarios and growth prospects across the Myelodysplastic Syndrome market. A detailed picture of the Myelodysplastic Syndrome pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Myelodysplastic Syndrome treatment guidelines. Some of the key highlights of the...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Pfizer And BioNTech Initiate Rolling Submission Of Supplemental Biologics License Application To U.S. FDA For Booster Dose Of COMIRNATY® In Individuals 16 And Older

New Phase 3 data show booster (third) dose of COMIRNATY induces significant SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibody titers and demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile. SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing titers against the wild-type strain one month after booster dose were 3.3 times the titers one month after the second dose. Pfizer and BioNTech...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Bio-Path Holdings Announces Clearance Of Investigational New Drug Application For BP1002 In Refractory/Relapsed Acute Myeloid Leukemia Patients

HOUSTON, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc., (BPTH) - Get Report, a biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary DNAbilize ® antisense RNAi nanoparticle technology to develop a portfolio of targeted nucleic acid cancer drugs, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has reviewed and cleared the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for BP1002 (liposomal Bcl-2), the Company's second drug candidate, for an initial Phase 1/ 1b clinical trial that will evaluate the ability of BP1002 to treat refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients.
EconomyStreet.Com

Bio-Path Stock Jumps as Leukemia Treatment Candidate Moves to Testing

Shares of Bio-Path Holdings (BPTH) - Get Report jumped Tuesday afternoon after the company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has reviewed and cleared its investigational leukemia treatment. The company's second drug candidate BP1002 has been cleared for an initial Phase 1/1b clinical trial that will evaluate its...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Atea Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication Of Data Highlighting AT-752's Potent In Vitro And In Vivo Activity Against Dengue And Other Flaviviruses

In vitro and in vivo data demonstrate favorable safety and potency against multiple dengue virus serotypes supporting ongoing clinical development of AT-752 Dengue is the fastest-spreading mosquito-borne viral disease with an estimated 400 million infections each year globally. BOSTON, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVIR)...
Medical & Biotechpharmaceutical-technology.com

Genevant and Takeda to develop gene therapies for liver diseases

Genevant Sciences has signed an international partnership and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical to develop and market new nonviral gene therapies for the treatment of up to two undisclosed rare liver diseases. Genevant will be eligible for up to $303m upfront, as well as potential milestone payments, apart from royalties...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Brii Biosciences Announces Positive Data From The Phase 3 ACTIV-2 Trial Evaluating Combination BRII-196 And BRII-198 In Non-Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients

DURHAM, N.C. and BEIJING, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brii Biosciences Limited (" Brii Bio" or the "Company", stock code: 2137.HK) a multi-national company developing innovative therapies for diseases with significant unmet medical need and large public health burden, today announced that its SARS-CoV-2 (virus that causes COVID-19) neutralizing monoclonal antibody combination therapy, BRII-196/BRII-198 ("combination BRII-196/BRII-198"), demonstrated a statistically significant reduction of 78%, relative risk ([95% CI]: 0.22 [0.05, 0.86], p<0.00001 (nominal, one-sided)) in the combined endpoint of hospitalization and death compared with placebo in 837 non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients at high risk of clinical progression. In this interim analysis of the ACTIV-2 trial based on partial follow-up of the 837 participants, a reduction in both hospitalizations (12 active vs. 45 placebo) and deaths (1 active vs. 9 placebo) was observed. Additional subgroup analysis may further delineate the clinical benefits of early (≤5 days) versus late (6-10 days) treatment with BRII-196/BRII-198 following symptom onset, providing unique insight to inform real-world treatment decisions.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

GeoVax Presents COVID-19 Vaccine Data At The European Society Of Medicine (ESMED) General Assembly

ATLANTA, GA, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeoVax Vaccine Being Developed as a Universal Vaccine to Address Evolving SARS-CoV-2 Variants. via NewMediaWire -- GeoVax Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX), a biotechnology company specializing in developing human vaccines and cancer immunotherapies, today presented data from ongoing studies of its preventive vaccine against COVID-19. The presentation titled, "Design of a Universal SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine Against Evolving Variants," was delivered virtually by Mark J. Newman, Ph.D., GeoVax's Chief Scientific Officer, during the European Society of Medicine (ESMED) General Assembly, being held August 19-21 in Berlin, Germany.
Diseases & Treatmentspharmaceutical-journal.com

Pharmacotherapy of non-ST-elevation acute coronary syndrome: a review of international guidelines

Non-ST-elevation acute coronary syndrome (NSTE-ACS) encompasses NSTE-myocardial infarction (NSTEMI) and unstable angina (UA). In the UK, the annual incidence of hospital admissions relating to NSTE-ACS is around 50,000. However, owing to the difficulty in diagnosing NSTE-ACS, it is hard to establish its true prevalence. There is emerging evidence that the long-term mortality of NSTEMI is equivalent to, or potentially higher than, that of STEMI.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Renal denervation treatment for use in hypertension patients

The Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions (SCAI) has released a proceedings document outlining the possible role of renal denervation (RDN) as a therapeutic option to complement medical therapy and lifestyle interventions for patients with uncontrolled hypertension. The document was developed following a multi-disciplinary expert consensus conference comprised of hypertension specialists, nephrologists, general cardiologists, and interventional cardiologists. The conference, organized by SCAI and the National Kidney Foundation earlier this year, was the first of its kind in the United States focused on RDN treatment for hypertension patients.
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

BridgeBio Pharma And LianBio Announce First Patient Treated In Phase 2a Trial Of Infigratinib In Patients With Gastric Cancer And Other Advanced Solid Tumors

LianBio, a biotechnology company dedicated to bringing paradigm-shifting medicines to patients in China and other major Asian markets, and BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) today announced the first patient has been treated in a Phase 2a clinical trial of infigratinib in patients with locally advanced or metastatic gastric cancer or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma with fibroblast growth factor receptor-2 (FGFR2) gene amplification and other advanced solid tumors with FGFR genomic alterations.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Ryvu Announces First Patient Dosed In Phase I/II Study Of RVU120 (SEL120) In Patients With Relapsed/Refractory Metastatic Or Advanced Solid Tumors And CMO Transition

KRAKOW, Poland, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryvu Therapeutics (WSE: RVU) announced today that the first patient enrolled in the Phase I/II clinical trial investigating RVU120 (SEL120) in relapsed/refractory metastatic or advanced solid tumors, has received the first dose of the study drug. RVU120 is a highly selective first-in-class CDK8/CDK19...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Outlook On The Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Global Market To 2026 - By Product Type, Test Type, Technology, Method, Application, End-user And Region

DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global non-invasive prenatal testing market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) is a form of prenatal screening conducted...
HealthMedicalXpress

Report: Musculoskeletal disorders costly for society

More money was spent on musculoskeletal disorders, such as osteoarthritis and back pain, than any other disease, condition or injury in Australia, suggests a new report from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW). The report, Disease expenditure in Australia 2018–19, looks at how $136 billion was spent across...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Press

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. Announces Top-line Results from Phase 2b Dose-Finding Induction Study of Izencitinib in Patients with Ulcerative Colitis

DUBLIN and SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Theravance Biopharma, Inc. ("Theravance Biopharma" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TBPH), a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of organ-selective medicines, today announced top-line results from its Phase 2b dose-finding induction study of izencitinib, an orally administered, gut-selective pan-Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor in development for the treatment of ulcerative colitis.
Diseases & Treatmentspharmacytimes.com

FDA Approves Difelikefalin for Chronic Kidney Disease-Associated Pruritus

Chronic kidney disease (CKD)-associated pruritus is a systemic itch condition occurring with a high frequency and intensity in patients with CKD undergoing dialysis. Officials with the FDA have approved difelikefalin (Korsuva, Cara Therapeutics and Vifor Pharma) as an injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis. The injection is a first-in-class kappa opioid receptor (KOR) agonist that targets the body’s peripheral nervous system, according to a press release from Cara Therapeutics and Vifor Pharma.

Comments / 0

Community Policy