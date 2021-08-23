Cancel
Manage Your Documents And Your Cases All On A Super-Secure Cloud Platform

By PR Newswire
SUGAR LAND, Texas, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the innovative Salesforce-based enterprise legal management provider AdvoLogix announced its strategic partnership with iManage, the leading document management system. This partnership brings the document, email, and knowledge management solutions used by the over 3,000 customers of iManage together with the case, matter, and enterprise legal management of Advologix on the secure Salesforce platform used by 150,000 customers and more than 88% of the Fortune 100.

Dan Bellopede, CRO at Advologix, said, "This is a game changer for the legal industry, both law firms and legal departments alike. If the last year has taught us anything, it's that legal teams of all shapes and sizes need to be able to work from anywhere, anytime, just as if they were all in the same office. Our experience with the Salesforce platform is unique within legal, and it allows us to offer iManage's customers complete collaboration and connectivity on the most secure and trusted platform possible."

Dan Dosen, EVP Channel & Alliance, said, "The Advologix integration of iManage into the Salesforce platform will unlock data across two cloud-focused industry leaders. Customers will be able to access iManage content within the context of different Salesforce views, automating and streamlining workflows, and empowering more efficient and productive work.

"iManage's powerful document and email management combines with AdvoLogix full lifecycle process and automation for matters to create new connections across data, systems, and people. We look forward to working with AdvoLogix to provide a cloud-scale solution that drives improved outcomes for customers with the highest security integrity."

Thanks to this new partnership, AdvoLogix can now seamlessly integrate with iManage to offer the many customers of both solutions:

  • Thorough integration of iManage into the Salesforce platform.
  • Complete enterprise legal management with a full lifecycle process and standardized repeatable case activities to achieve best outcomes and ensure best practices;
  • Industry-leading document, email, and knowledge management designed to work the way lawyers work;
  • Work anywhere, anytime, with secure Cloud-based access to cases, tasks, and documents;
  • Complete financial management with budgets, time and expense tracking, and spend reporting; and
  • Unbeatable cloud-based platform security through Salesforce, rated by the cybersecurity experts at UpGuard as an "A."

About Advologix

Founded in 2006, AdvoLogix is a leading law practice and legal matter management solution that helps law firms, general counsel and state and local governments automate unique business processes and simplify legal matter management. The AdvoLogix cloud-based enterprise solution centralizes matter management, conforms to unique workflows and practice standards, and provides industry-leading security and reliability. AdvoLogix offers comprehensive configuration and integration with thousands of add-on applications to extend the solution to meet specific business needs. For more information, visit www.advologix.com and follow AdvoLogix on Twitter with @AdvoLogix.

About iManage

iManage is the company dedicated to Making Knowledge Work ™. Its intelligent, cloud-enabled, secure knowledge work platform enables organizations to uncover and activate the knowledge that exists inside their business content and communications. Advanced Artificial Intelligence and powerful document and email management create connections across data, systems, and people while leveraging the context of organizational content to fuel deep insights, informed business decisions, and collaboration. Underpinned by best-of-breed security and sophisticated workflows and governance approaches, iManage has earned its place as the industry standard by continually innovating to solve complex professional challenges and enabling better business outcomes for over one million professionals across 65+ countries. Visit www.imanage.com/ to learn more.

Media Contact:

Dan BellopedeAdvoLogix - Chief Revenue Officer Dan@AdvoLogix.com 610-453-7170

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/manage-your-documents-and-your-cases-all-on-a-supersecure-cloud-platform-301360308.html

SOURCE AdvoLogix

