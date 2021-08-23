Global Data Center Accelerator Market Outlook To 2026: Growth Of Cloud-based Services, Growing Demand For AI In HPC Data Centers And Focus On Parallel Computing

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Accelerator Market by Processor Type (CPU, GPU, FPGA, ASIC), Type (HPC Accelerator, Cloud Accelerator), Application (Deep Learning Training, Public Cloud Interface, Enterprise Interface), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In data centers, co-processors or accelerators are used for the work offload of computationally intensive applications. Accelerators are designed to perform complex computational functions in parallel with the general-purpose processor, with higher execution speed.

The data center accelerators facilitate a significant increase in the performance of these data centers. Moreover, due to resource-sharing with the main processor, accelerators, as well as general-purpose processors in data centers, they consume less power. Over the years, the slowdown in "Moore's law" has led to the increased demand for co-processors to reduce cost, space requirements, and power consumption in data centers.

Other factors driving the data center accelerator market include the growth of cloud-based services, growing demand for AI in HPC data centers, and a focus on parallel computing in AI data centers. On the other hand, the premium pricing of accelerators and limited AI hardware experts are the major restraints for the data center accelerator market.

The global data center accelerator market was worth USD 10,694.1 million in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 65,278.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 36.7% between 2021 and 2026.

The key players operating in the data center accelerator market are Intel Corporation (US), Google. Inc (US), NVIDIA Corporation (US), Xilinx Inc. (US), IBM Corporation (US), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (US), Marvell Technology (Hamilton), and Qualcomm Technology (US).

The report segments the data center accelerator market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, based on region ( North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW), Processor Type (CPU, GPU, FPGA, ASIC), Type (HPC Accelerator, Cloud Accelerator), Application (Deep Learning Training, Public Cloud Interface, Enterprise Interface). The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the data center accelerator market. The report also covers qualitative aspects in addition to the quantitative aspects of these markets.

