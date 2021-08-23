Cancel
Global Data Center Accelerator Market Outlook To 2026: Growth Of Cloud-based Services, Growing Demand For AI In HPC Data Centers And Focus On Parallel Computing

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Accelerator Market by Processor Type (CPU, GPU, FPGA, ASIC), Type (HPC Accelerator, Cloud Accelerator), Application (Deep Learning Training, Public Cloud Interface, Enterprise Interface), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In data centers, co-processors or accelerators are used for the work offload of computationally intensive applications. Accelerators are designed to perform complex computational functions in parallel with the general-purpose processor, with higher execution speed.

The data center accelerators facilitate a significant increase in the performance of these data centers. Moreover, due to resource-sharing with the main processor, accelerators, as well as general-purpose processors in data centers, they consume less power. Over the years, the slowdown in "Moore's law" has led to the increased demand for co-processors to reduce cost, space requirements, and power consumption in data centers.

Other factors driving the data center accelerator market include the growth of cloud-based services, growing demand for AI in HPC data centers, and a focus on parallel computing in AI data centers. On the other hand, the premium pricing of accelerators and limited AI hardware experts are the major restraints for the data center accelerator market.

The global data center accelerator market was worth USD 10,694.1 million in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 65,278.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 36.7% between 2021 and 2026.

The key players operating in the data center accelerator market are Intel Corporation (US), Google. Inc (US), NVIDIA Corporation (US), Xilinx Inc. (US), IBM Corporation (US), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (US), Marvell Technology (Hamilton), and Qualcomm Technology (US).

The report segments the data center accelerator market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, based on region ( North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW), Processor Type (CPU, GPU, FPGA, ASIC), Type (HPC Accelerator, Cloud Accelerator), Application (Deep Learning Training, Public Cloud Interface, Enterprise Interface). The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the data center accelerator market. The report also covers qualitative aspects in addition to the quantitative aspects of these markets.

Key Report Benefits:

  • This report includes market statistics pertaining to the processor, type, application, and region.
  • An in-depth value chain analysis has been done to provide deep insight into the data center accelerator market.
  • Major market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities have been detailed in this report.
  • Illustrative segmentation, analyses, and forecasts for the market based on processor, type, application, and region have been conducted to provide an overall view of the data center accelerator market.
  • The report includes an in-depth analysis and ranking of key players.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Data Center Accelerator Market4.2 Data Center Accelerator Market, by Type4.3 Market for Cloud Data Center Accelerator, by Country4.4 APAC: Data Center Accelerator Market, by Application & Country4.5 Data Center Accelerator Market, by Processor Type

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Growth of Cloud-Based Services5.2.1.2 Focus on Parallel Computing in Ai Data Centers5.2.1.3 Deep Learning Usage in Big Data Analytics5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Premium Pricing of Accelerators5.2.2.2 Limited Ai Hardware Experts5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Demand in the Market for FPGA-Based Accelerators5.2.3.2 Rising Need for Co-Processors due to the Slowdown of Moore's Law5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Unreliability of Ai Algorithms5.2.4.2 Complex Ai Mechanisms5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Ecosystem5.5 Technology Analysis5.6 Case Studies5.7 Value Chain Analysis5.8 Standards and Guidelines for the Data Center Market5.9 Regulations5.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.11 Pricing Analysis5.12 Patent Analysis5.13 Yc-Ycc Shift - Data Center Accelerator5.14 Trade Analysis

6 Data Center Accelerator Market, by Processor Type

7 Data Center Accelerator Market, by Type

8 Data Center Accelerator Market, by Application

9 Geographic Analysis

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

  • Achronix Semiconductor
  • Advantech Co., Ltd
  • Amd
  • Bittware
  • Enflame Technology
  • Fujitsu
  • Google
  • Graphcore
  • Gyrfalcon Technology Inc.
  • Huawei Technologies
  • IBM
  • Intel
  • Lattice Semiconductor
  • Leap Mind Inc.
  • Marvell
  • Microchip Technology
  • Micron
  • NEC
  • Nvidia
  • Qnap System Inc.
  • Qualcomm
  • Sambanova
  • Semptian
  • Wave Computing
  • Xilinx

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6fttgm

About ResearchAndMarkets.comResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-data-center-accelerator-market-outlook-to-2026-growth-of-cloud-based-services-growing-demand-for-ai-in-hpc-data-centers-and-focus-on-parallel-computing-301360470.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

