Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

WhiteSource Named A Leader In Software Composition Analysis By Independent Research Firm

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

TEL AVIV, Israel and BOSTON, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WhiteSource was evaluated alongside nine other vendors in The Forrester Wave™: Software Composition Analysis Q3, 2021 report based on three categories: Current Offering, Strategy, and Market Presence. In the evaluation, WhiteSource received the highest possible scores in open source vulnerability identification and remediation guidance, as well as 12 other criteria.

According to the report, "Customers looking to enable their dev teams with a remediation experience that addresses security, compliance, and code quality should add WhiteSource to their shortlist."

Under Current Offering, WhiteSource received the highest scores in the criteria of remediation and breadth of coverage and among the highest scores in vulnerability identification. The Forrester report stated that "WhiteSource addresses supply chain security with its launch of Diffend, which flags malicious components." The report noted that "The Merge Confidence feature details a new component version's age, adoption, and potential to break the build, giving dev teams the data to make a remediation decision faster."

Under the Strategy category, WhiteSource received the highest possible scores in the criteria of product vision and planned enhancements. The report states that "WhiteSource's strategy focuses on helping developers remediate issues quickly and easily and keep their code up to date."

"We believe our position as a leader in the Forrester Wave is a testament to our remediation-centric approach, including the acquisition of Diffend and the launch of WhiteSource Cure as part of a long-term application security strategy," said Rami Sass, Co-Founder and CEO of WhiteSource.

About WhiteSource

WhiteSource helps organizations accelerate‌ the development of secure software ‌at‌ ‌scale‌. We provide automated tools that help bridge the security knowledge gap, integrating easily into the software development life cycle and going beyond detection with a remediation-first approach. WhiteSource is built on the most comprehensive vulnerability database in the industry, providing the widest coverage for threats and attack vectors. Our solution helps enterprises like Microsoft, IBM, Comcast, Philips, and many more reduce security risk and increase the productivity of their security and development teams. For more information, visit www.whitesourcesoftware.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/whitesource-named-a-leader-in-software-composition-analysis-by-independent-research-firm-301360401.html

SOURCE WhiteSource

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
43K+
Post
165K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Application Security#Software Development#The Forrester Wave#Whitesource Cure#Co Founder#Ibm#Philips
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Related
Marketsstpetecatalyst.com

Software tech firm AgileThought goes public

August 26, 2021 - Software and technology company AgileThought, which was originally founded in Tampa, is now a public company. The tech firm relocated from Tampa to Texas two years ago. The company is now trading under the ticker symbol AGIL on the Nasdaq market. The public launch gives the company a valuation of $420 million.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Valued To Be $13.8 Billion By 2026, Internet Of Things (IoT) Cloud Platform Slated For Robust Growth Worldwide

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Internet of Things (IoT) Cloud Platform - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

New Study From StrategyR Highlights A $147.8 Billion Global Market For Internet Of Things (IoT) Data Management By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Internet of Things (IoT) Data Management - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

A $5.5 Billion Global Opportunity For Healthcare Fraud Analytics By 2026 - New Research From StrategyR

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Healthcare Fraud Analytics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
TechnologyThe SOLIDWORKS Blog

How SOLIDWORKS Connectors Can Streamline Your Business

It’s rare to find a medium- to large-sized company that uses a single authoring tool for mechanical, electrical, and electronics design. Mixed tools often result from acquisitions and mergers, and although a company’s goal might be achieving consensus on a single tool, the process of attaining that goal is often painfully slow. Data migration and conversion and user resistance are common roadblocks. Companies need to weigh their options and plan skillfully to not disrupt the product development process.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Endpoint Security Market To Reach $26.3 Billion By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Endpoint Security - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Energy Cloud Market To Reach $34.2 Billion By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Energy Cloud - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
Softwarephiladelphiaherald.com

API Management Software Market Swot Analysis By Key Players | New Relic, 3scale, Rogue Wave Software

2020-2025 Global API Management Software Market Report - Production and Consumption Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19) is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global API Management Software Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Apigee Edge, New Relic, 3scale, Rogue Wave Software, Software AG, IBM, Dell, CA Technologies, Akana, InSync Tech-Fin Solutions, Kong Enterprise, Intel Services, WSO2, MuleSoft & Informatica.
SoftwareElectronic Engineering Times

EDA in the Cloud: Key to Rapid Innovative SoC Design

Article By : Mahesh Turaga, Cadence Design Systems. More and more companies are turning to EDA in the cloud as they gradually overcome concerns about security and IP protection. Simultaneous mega-trends are shaping multiple industries from aerospace and defense, automotive and high-tech to healthcare and others. These include 5G, autonomous...
SoftwareTimes Union

Pulseway takes end-user IT support to the next-level with the launch of Client Portal, a smart self-service and self-remediation platform

DUBLIN (PRWEB) August 24, 2021. Pulseway, a leading provider of mobile-first, cloud-first remote monitoring and management (RMM) technology, today announced the launch of its innovative, next-generation end-user support platform, Pulseway Client Portal. Pulseway continues to prove its value to the industry as an innovative and disruptive RMM provider with a laser focus on efficiency and productivity of IT professionals by bringing a leading-edge support platform to empower end-users to immediately resolve their own IT issues without waiting for a technician to become free. This not only reduces pressure on support and IT teams, enabling them to focus on more crucial tasks and issues, it increases end user satisfaction.
BusinessPhramalive.com

Real Chemistry and Aktana Partner to Combine Social and Claims Data with AI Insights to Drive Better Healthcare Provider Experiences with Life Sciences Companies

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Real Chemistry, a global health innovation company, and Aktana, the leader in intelligent customer engagement for the global life sciences industry, today announced a partnership that will transform commercial strategy, engagement and execution. Pre-built integrations between the two companies’ solutions will translate Real Chemistry’s billions of healthcare social data points from 3 million healthcare influencers and 160,000 healthcare providers (HCPs) and claims data into dynamic, actionable insights for life sciences sales, marketing and medical teams.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Digital Identity Solutions Market Report 2021-2026: Integration Of AI, Ml, And Blockchain Technologies To Enhance Digital Identities

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Identity Solutions Market - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. In the post-COVID-19 scenario, the global digital identity solutions market size is projected to grow from USD 23.3 Billion in 2021 to USD 49.5 Billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 16.2% from 2021 to 2026.
TechnologyCIO

Facilitating executive sponsorship for automation

In earlier posts, we’ve discussed a number of the characteristics associated with successful robotic process automation (RPA) initiatives. Among those characteristics: the use of cutting-edge RPA platforms, the creation of an automation pipeline, and the establishment of a strong change management program. Arguably, however, there is one essential element to...
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

A $43.4 Billion Global Opportunity For Cloud Systems Management Software By 2026 - New Research From StrategyR

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Cloud Systems Management Software - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
EconomyAxios

Data Capability Product Owner

Barings’ is seeking a product owner to join its Digital Product Innovation team focused on our Enterprise Data, Data Science and Insights functional areas. The mission of this team is to build and enhance data and data insight capabilities through digital means by partnering with the digital product innovation product team to develop successful product strategies. The primary product emphasis rests on the portfolio of applications and services leveraged internally to conduct ongoing investment activities and business operations within a particular domain. This position will report to the Head of Digital Product Innovation.
Hermosa Beach, CALos Angeles Business Journal

Marlin Equity Buys PR Tech Software Firm

Marlin Equity Partners has acquired public relations technology software firm Reviewbox, the second portfolio buy for the Hermosa Beach-based private equity firm's Talkwalker business. Luxembourg-based Talkwalker, a consumer intelligence business that helps analyze social media and other data, was a platform buy for Marlin Equity in January 2018. Marlin Equity...
SoftwareTechCrunch

Sora’s HR automation software raises $14M Series A

The round comes after Sora raised a $5.3 million seed round in July 2020. First Round and Elad Gil led that investment. TechCrunch caught up with Sora CEO Laura Del Beccaro to chat about the round. We were curious about why this was the right moment for the company to raise more capital — the startup noted last year that it had around 2.5 years of runway — and what it intends to do with the money.
SoftwarePosted by
Tom's Hardware

World's Largest Chip Unlocks Brain-Sized AI Models With Cerebras CS-2

Cerebras Systems today announced that it has created what it bills as the first brain-scale AI solution – a single system that can support 120-trillion parameter AI models, beating out the 100 trillion synapses present in the human brain. In contrast, clusters of GPUs, the most commonly-used device for AI workloads, typically top out at 1 trillion parameters. Cerebras can accomplish this industry-first with a single 850,000-core system, but it can also spread workloads over up to 192 CS-2 systems with 162 million AI-optimized cores to unlock even more performance.
Economydigitalmarketnews.com

The Role of Business Intelligence

Before digging into the role of business intelligence within an enterprise, it’s important to understand the general meaning of this term. At its most basic level, BI is about finding hidden insights within corporate data, and then using various tools to leverage that information into action. There are lots of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy