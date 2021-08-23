Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

RW&CO. Partners With Inspiring Roster Of Canadian Ambassadors For Fall 2021

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

The Rise Up campaign is led by Team Canada Olympians Andre De Grasse and Jennifer Abel

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 23, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Canadian fashion retailer RW&CO. collaborates with nine extraordinary ambassadors for its Fall 2021 campaign. RW&CO. continues on its path of building optimism through community, from its spring campaign "Ready to Reimagine" to this fall's "Rise Up" - the brand has tapped Andre De Grasse, Jennifer Abel, Manjit Minhas, Lane Merrifield, Hamza Haq, Michaella Shannon, Ingrid Falaise, and Melissa and Sacha Leclair to inspire Canadians to take on whatever challenge comes their way.

RISE UPFor Fall 2021, RW&CO. is highlighting its talent roster's tales of resilience. Each ambassador's unique story will be featured in an RWConversations video series, which will be showcased online and in-store. "Our Fall 2021 ambassadors are emblematic of the rich and diverse Canadian mosaic. They each speak to an inspiring ability to meet challenges head on and, against the odds, rise to the occasion," says Michele Slepekis, VP of Marketing and E-Commerce at RW&CO. The ambassador roster is comprised of:

  • Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Andre De Grasse ("Mental Preparation") and silver medalist Jennifer Abel ("Setting Objectives") are new faces to the brand, keeping up RW&CO.'s rich history of partnering with Canadian athletes. Canada's fastest man and Canada's most celebrated pool veteran continue to inspire with their grit and determination.
  • On-air host Michaella Shannon ("Allyship") and Actor Hamza Haq ("Using Vulnerability as a Source of Strength") are industry leaders on- and off-screen. These rising stars have presence well beyond the stage: Michaella, a member of Frog Lake First Nation, is an advocate for young women's reproductive health and self-esteem, while Hamza actively advocates for inclusivity in the film industry.
  • Québécoise actress and bestselling author Ingrid Falaise ("The Power of Positive Thinking") has committed to be a strong advocate for women's rights and continuously speaks out against spousal abuse, acting as a symbol of strength and courage to many.
  • Design duo Melissa and Sacha Leclair of Leclair Decor ("Creating Your Space") turned their interior design side hustle into an internationally renowned practice and highly covetable homeware brand.
  • Spring 2021 RW&CO. ambassadors Manjit Minhas ("The Beauty of Empowered Women") and Lane Merrifield ("The Entrepreneurial Fire"), entrepreneurs known from TVs Dragons' Den, return to champion Canadian entrepreneurship.

For RW&CO.'s game-changing ambassadors, trials have come in many shapes and forms, but never kept them from rising up; now, viewers can glean pearls of wisdom from these barrier-breaking, trailblazing leaders. In his RWConversations, De Grasse shares how he stays focused during big moments: "When I walk on to a track and settle into the starting blocks, I need to be locked in. The only thing that matters is that moment… And it's what leads up to that moment that determines what I'm able to accomplish." Sprinting to gold in the men's 200m final in Tokyo, Andre secured his spot in Olympic history by breaking the previously-held Canadian sprint record and earning his fifth Olympic medal. As an advocate for Indigenous rights, healing and reconciliation, Shannon shares an impactful lesson of unification in her RWConversations: "We have a window of opportunity to give meaning to the word allyship. Take the time and make an effort to educate yourself, your community and your peers."

WORK FROM ANYWHEREInspired by these industry leaders and their unwavering determination, RW&CO.'s Fall 2021 collection embraces optimism. The brand builds upon its workwear DNA - complemented, of course, by a "work from anywhere" ease. The collection was designed for ever-evolving consumer needs during the pandemic; particularly, to maximize comfort without compromising on style. "Fashion-wise, fall is our favourite time. While we're navigating the next normal, we want our customers to feel and look their best. It's time to get excited about dressing up again," says Slepekis.

The collection and campaign launch on August 23, 2021 in RW&CO. stores and online at rw-co.com.

ABOUT RW&CO., A BRAND OF REITMANS ( CANADA) LIMITED. RW&CO. is a work-from-anywhere fashion brand for style-savvy men and women. Prioritizing fit, fabric quality and versatility, RW&CO. builds collections that help customers look put together anywhere, whether they are working from home or at the office. RW&CO. operates 78 stores averaging 4,500 sq. ft. in premium locations in major shopping malls across Canada and offers online shopping at rw-co.com.

ABOUT REITMANS ( CANADA) LIMITEDThe Company is a leading women's specialty apparel retailer with retail outlets throughout Canada. The Company operates 412 stores consisting of 242 Reitmans, 92 Penningtons and 78 RW&CO. The Company is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: RET) (TSXV: RET-A). For more information, visit www.reitmanscanadalimited.com.

SOURCE Reitmans ( Canada) Limited

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
43K+
Post
165K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Abel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brand Ambassadors#Team Canada#Canadians#Vp Of Marketing#Frog Lake First Nation#Qu B Coise Actress#Anywhereinspired
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
Fashion
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
Beauty & FashionPosted by
WWD

Ba&sh Launches Program to Honor Promising Women Entrepreneurs

Click here to read the full article. Ba&sh, the French contemporary sportswear firm, has launched a program to honor promising women entrepreneurs. Ba&sh began Blazers for Trailblazers in response to only 3 percent of institutional investments being dedicated to female-founded companies. This program seeks to honor female entrepreneurs by renaming blazers designed by Ba&sh after each designated entrepreneur with all profits from the sale of these blazers going directly to each woman’s company to help them grow.More from WWDThe Top Searched Celebrity Wedding Dresses of 2021Gemstones and Gold from the Couture Jewelry Show in Las VegasA Peek at the Boucheron Jewlery...
Healthdallassun.com

Neuberg Diagnostics ropes in MS Dhoni as brand ambassador

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, [India], August 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Neuberg Diagnostics, India's fourth-largest diagnostics lab chain, today announced that it has roped in ace cricketer, MS Dhoni, as a brand ambassador for the next two years. He will advocate for Neuberg's health and wellness campaign and convey its efforts towards empowering every citizen with better and affordable healthcare.
RetailPosted by
The Associated Press

Bespoke Beauty Brands, LLC Launches Next Generation Men’s Beauty Brand, Mai Johnson & Company

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2021-- Bespoke Beauty Brands, LLC, (BBB) announced today the launch of its newest prestige beauty line with co-founders and best friends Rodney Williams and Alvin Hathaway. The full collection, titled Mai Johnson & Company (MJC) includes a full suite of products designed for addressing dryness, cleanliness, and skincare - is set to launch nationwide, on August 20th, 2021.
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Digital-Only Fashion Retailers

DressX, an L.A-based digital fashion startup, has recently launched a mobile app that utilizes augmented reality technology to allow shoppers to try on and buy 3D clothing from the company’s digital marketplace. The multibrand retailer aims to become the biggest seller of digital-only clothing, or what the company refers to...
LifestyleTravelDailyNews.com

La Compagnie appoints Discover the World for trade sales in USA and Italy

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - La Compagnie, the 100% smart business class airline, has appointed Discover the World as their trade partner in charge of sales for its US and Italian market. Aiden Walsh head of Airline Development commented “We are delighted to be appointed to support a renewed focus in trade sales for the USA market and the launch of the new route of Milan. Our team is well placed to support the rebound in transatlantic travel, and we look forward to elevating the La Compagnie brand with trade partners. The product is fantastic. I have first-hand experience of the airline, the team and the philosophy. La Compagnie and Discover the World are well aligned, and we can’t wait to get started.”
Marketscrowdfundinsider.com

Canadian VC ThreeD Capital Among XREX Pre-Series A Backers

Canadian venture capital firm ThreeD Capital was among the backers of XREX’s recent US $17 million Pre-Series A financing round. ThreeD Capital acquired 282,386 preferred shares in the Taiwanese tradetech company for US $400,000. “We are very excited about our investment in XREX and its commitment to financial inclusion,” said...
Australiagcaptain.com

Australia Arrests Maersk Captain After Submarine Cable is Damaged by Dragging Anchor

Australia has charged the Master of a Maersk containership after his ship allegedly damaged a critical underwater cable connecting Western Australia with Singapore. The Australian Federal Police (AFP) charged the 59-year-old Ukranian captain of the MV Maersk Surabaya, a Liberia-flagged containership, after a section of the Australia Singapore Cable was damaged on August 1, approximately 6 miles off Perth.
EnvironmentPosted by
ScienceAlert

The First Delivery of 'Green Steel' Suggests Its Future Is Not Far Off

'Green steel' might sound like an oxymoron, but it's a phrase you're bound to be hearing a lot more of in the next few years. On Wednesday, the world's first, carbon-free steel was delivered to the truck-maker AB Volvo in Sweden. It's only a trial run, and, admittedly, a bit of a media stunt, but Volvo says it has ordered the materials to start production on a new fleet of green steel vehicles. According to SSAB, the Swedish steelmaker responsible for the green steel, the ribbon-cutting event is an "important step towards a completely fossil-free value chain from mine to finished steel." HYBRIT, or Hydrogen...
Video Gamesgamingintelligence.com

Relax Gaming expands Denmark presence with Tivoli deal

Games developer Relax Gaming has signed a new agreement to roll out its content with Danske Spil-owned Danish iGaming operator Tivoli. Relax will provide its full-service platform and catalogue of games to the operator, which has been live in Denmark since 2012, including titles such as Book of 99, Money Train 2 and Top Dawg$.

Comments / 0

Community Policy