Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Glaukos Announces Market-Leading Clinical Milestone Of 200 Peer-Reviewed Publications On IStent® Technologies

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) - Get Report, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company focused on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases, announced today an unprecedented clinical data milestone of 200 peer-reviewed publications highlighting the efficacy and safety of iStent ® technologies around the world. This achievement represents the largest, most diverse and longest-term body of clinical data for any MIGS procedure. Several points of note in this market-leading body of clinical evidence include:

  • Over 20,000 eyes have been analyzed in a wide range of studies over nearly 20 years.
  • 183 publications detail independently conducted, investigator-initiated studies.
  • 11 studies are prospective, randomized, controlled trials (RCTs).
  • More than 50 of the publications highlight studies in a standalone glaucoma patient population, with 20 meta-analyses and 14 cost-effectiveness studies demonstrating payor and practice efficiency.
  • 15 publications analyze 4- to 8-year outcomes data, establishing the largest and longest-term follow up of any MIGS procedure.
  • Independent research from more than 20 countries has been published, demonstrating efficacy and safety in highly diverse patient populations with varying degrees of glaucoma (ocular hypertension through advanced/refractory disease).
  • First and only MIGS procedure to demonstrate improved patient quality of life from a pivotal trial.

In addition, the official publication of the World Glaucoma Association, the Journal of Glaucoma, selected a study on iStent and iStent inject ® as its July 2021 Paper of the Month. In this systematic review and meta-analysis authored by Dr. Paul Healey, a total of 13 studies were analyzed to evaluate the independent effect of iStent and iStent inject without cataract surgery, including four randomized controlled trials and nine non-randomized (single-arm) studies providing data on 778 eyes. In eyes implanted with iStent devices, a weighted mean intraocular pressure (IOP) reduction of 31.1% was observed at 6-12 months. In studies reporting longer-term outcomes, the weighted mean IOP reduction was 30.4% and 32.9% at 36-48 months and 60 months, respectively. The pooled weighted mean IOP reduction from baseline across all studies at 6-12 months and 36-60 months post-stent implantation was 7.0 mmHg and 6.6 mmHg, respectively. Medication burden was reduced by approximately 1.0 medication at 6-18 months, and by 1.2 medications at 36-60 months.

"Since the inception of Glaukos Corporation, our goal has been to transform the treatment of chronic, debilitating eye diseases through development of novel, sustainable therapies," said Thomas Burns, Glaukos president and chief executive officer. "Scientific evidence and clinical rigor have been at the heart of our organization, with the earliest publication on iStent for the treatment of glaucoma dating back to 2002, two years prior to the initiation of the original iStent pivotal trial. Nearly 20 years later, we apply this same rigor and integrity to our business as we remain focused on generating strong clinical evidence, demonstrated by this trailblazing accomplishment of 200 peer-reviewed publications. I am grateful for our customers and employees around the world who have poured countless hours into this market-leading achievement to support our iStent technologies for the benefit of patients worldwide."

"As one of the early adopters and investigators in the original iStent pivotal trial, I have experienced first-hand how iStent, as the first MIGS device , has fundamentally revolutionized the way we treat glaucoma today," said Thomas W. Samuelson, MD, surgeon at Minnesota Eye Consultants, and Adjunct Professor at the University of Minnesota. "Glaukos has been focused on generating high-quality clinical evidence to support the uptake of MIGS procedures since day 1 and has continued to do so over the last 20 years. I am looking forward to Glaukos's continued innovation and exciting new product launches ahead."

"Each evolution, from iStent to iStent inject and now to iStent inject W, has been a transition to making the procedure more predictable and effective," said Ike Ahmed, MD, Research Director at the Kensington Eye Institute and Director of the Glaucoma and Advanced Anterior Segment Surgery Fellowship Program at the University of Toronto. "In my practice, iStent and iStent inject clinical outcomes have stood the test of time as I routinely see patients over 10 years post- iStent surgery whose glaucoma is still well-managed. The high safety and versatility of iStent technologies make this our most commonly used MIGS procedure in mild-moderate open-angle glaucoma."

Glaukos remains dedicated to innovation and bringing customers around the world best-in-class technologies to serve their patients, continuing to invest upwards of 30% of revenue back into R&D, including new product development. A significant number of clinical studies for both current and future products are ongoing, with additional studies commencing in the near future.

About Glaukos

Glaukos ( www.glaukos.com) is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company focused on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. The company pioneered Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Surgery, or MIGS, to revolutionize the traditional glaucoma treatment and management paradigm. Glaukos launched the iStent, its first MIGS device, in the United States in 2012, its next-generation iStent inject device in the United States in 2018, and most recently, the iStent inject W device in 2020. In corneal health, Glaukos' proprietary suite of single-use, bio-activated pharmaceuticals are designed to strengthen, stabilize and reshape the cornea through a process called corneal collagen cross-linking to treat corneal ectatic disorders and correct refractive conditions. Glaukos is leveraging its platform technology to build a comprehensive and proprietary portfolio of micro-scale surgical and pharmaceutical therapies in glaucoma, corneal health and retinal disease.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for forward-looking statements contained herein, we caution you that they are based on current expectations about future events affecting us and are subject to risks, uncertainties and factors relating to our operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control, that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements in this press release. These potential risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the timing and extent to which obtain regulatory approval for investigational products, our ability to successfully commercialize such products, the ability to obtain and maintain adequate financial coverage and reimbursement for our products, and the continued efficacy and safety profile of our products as might be suggested in these publications. These and other risks, uncertainties and factors related to Glaukos and our business are described in detail under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on August 5, 2021, and our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which was filed with the SEC on March 1, 2021. Our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available in the Investor Section of our website at www.glaukos.com or at www.sec.gov. In addition, information about the risks and benefits of our products is available on our website at www.glaukos.com. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which speak only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210823005049/en/

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
43K+
Post
165K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glaukos Corporation#Pharmaceuticals#Sec#Ocular Hypertension#Gkos#Istent#Migs#The Journal Of Glaucoma#Iop#Mmhg#Md#Minnesota Eye Consultants#W#The University Of Toronto
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Medical & BiotechKokomo Perspective

FDA Grants Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine Full Approval, 3 Biotech Stocks To Watch

Are These The Best Biotech Stocks To Buy Amid Pfizer-BioNTech FDA Approval News?. While investors consider the relevance of both cyclical stocks and defensive stocks now, biotech stocks continue to shine. After all, this part of the stock market today is home to countless companies that research and develop life-saving treatments. As the pandemic continues to rage on across the globe, the industry has and continues to be in the spotlight. Because of this, the world is likely more familiar with the approval process and overall industry jargon than ever. This would also extend to investors who could now turn towards the sector, armed with new knowledge.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Incyte And MorphoSys Announce The European Commission Approval Of Minjuvi® (tafasitamab) In Combination With Lenalidomide For The Treatment Of Adults With Relapsed Or Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma

Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) and MorphoSys AG (FSE:MOR; NASDAQ:MOR) today announced that the European Commission (EC) has granted conditional marketing authorization for Minjuvi ® (tafasitamab) in combination with lenalidomide, followed by Minjuvi monotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT). The EC decision follows the positive opinion received from the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) in June 2021 recommending the conditional marketing authorization of Minjuvi.
Medical & Biotechsetexasrecord.com

Troutman Pepper Advises PharmaCyte Biotech on Registered Direct Offering

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP issued the following announcement on Aug. 20. Troutman Pepper client PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: PMCB) (PharmaCyte), a biotechnology company focused on developing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes using its signature live-cell encapsulation technology, recently announced a $70 million registered direct offering to institutional investors of 14 million shares of the company’s common stock and a concurrent private placement of warrants. Read a company press release about the offering.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Pfizer And BioNTech Initiate Rolling Submission Of Supplemental Biologics License Application To U.S. FDA For Booster Dose Of COMIRNATY® In Individuals 16 And Older

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) - Get Report and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) today announced the initiation of a supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the approval of a booster (third) dose of COMIRNATY ® (COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA) to prevent COVID-19 in individuals 16 years of age and older. The companies intend to complete submission of the sBLA by the end of this week.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Ryvu Announces First Patient Dosed In Phase I/II Study Of RVU120 (SEL120) In Patients With Relapsed/Refractory Metastatic Or Advanced Solid Tumors And CMO Transition

KRAKOW, Poland, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryvu Therapeutics (WSE: RVU) announced today that the first patient enrolled in the Phase I/II clinical trial investigating RVU120 (SEL120) in relapsed/refractory metastatic or advanced solid tumors, has received the first dose of the study drug. RVU120 is a highly selective first-in-class CDK8/CDK19...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. Announces Renovacor's Appointment Of Matt Killeen, Ph.D., As Chief Scientific Officer

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Renovacor, Inc. ("Renovacor"), an early-stage biotechnology company developing adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for devastating cardiovascular and central nervous system diseases resulting from BAG3 gene variants, today announced the appointment of Matt Killeen, Ph.D., as chief scientific officer (CSO), effective as of September 1, 2021. Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. (CHAQ) previously announced on March 23, 2021 that it entered into a definitive merger agreement with Renovacor, Inc. The closing of the merger is expected to occur in the third quarter of 2021.
Medical & BiotechBenzinga

Nasdaq-listed FSD Pharma To Advance Psychedelics Pipeline With $9 Million Acquisition Of Lucid Psycheceuticals

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) (CSE:HUGE), a life sciences holding company looking at cannabinoid and psychedelic-based medicines, announced it is entering a definitive agreement to acquire Lucid Psycheceuticals Inc. Lucid is a psychedelic pharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies to treat neurodegenerative diseases and mental health disorders. The all-stock transaction will...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Andelyn Biosciences Selects TetraScience As A Strategic Partner For Innovation In Therapeutics Development And Manufacturing

BOSTON, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TetraScience, the R&D Data Cloud company, announced today that Andelyn Biosciences, Inc. has selected the Tetra Data Platform (TDP) to build a cloud-native development and manufacturing service for its customers. As part of an Andelyn Biosciences initiative to create a Connected Plant that harmonizes data from building and facilities, process and manufacturing, and lab instrument sources, TDP will enable better compliance, easier analysis, faster decisions, and more agile operations. Additionally, Andelyn customers will benefit from secure, convenient access to harmonized data that is prepared for analytics and visualization.
Medical & Biotechthedallasnews.net

Micro Chemotherapy Market May See a Big Move by Tackling the Hurdles, Key Players - Amgen, Celgene, MagForce AG, Nanotherapeutics, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Ablynx(Sanofi), AMAG

The Micro Chemotherapy Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1 % and is poised to reach $XX Billion by 2027 as compared to $XX Billion in 2020. The study of Micro Chemotherapy Market business research report by Decisive Markets Insights is based on primary and secondary research, surveys with the information gathered from various business documents, journals, research papers, and many more. All the market-related data information is presented in an easy-to-understand way for the market participants in the industry. It's all put together by looking through industry documents, government websites, periodicals, press releases, corporate announcements, and publicly available firm information, among other sources. As a result of this study, the research report strives to provide users with verifiable and useful information with the least number margin for error.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Benzinga

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) Pursues Commercial Production Of Rare Cannabinoids At Pharmaceutical Levels

Canadian clinical-stage drug development company InMed Pharmaceuticals is working to achieve pharmaceutical approval of rare cannabinoids. InMed Pharmaceutical has developed a trademarked platform called IntegraSyn that extracts five times the normally expected yields of cannabinoids from its plant sources. IntegraSyn’s ability to increase yields may ultimately help InMed to achieve...
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Diadem Announces Publication Of Clinical Data Showing Its AlzoSure® Biomarker Test Accurately Predicts Progression To Alzheimer's Disease Six Years Before Diagnosis

MILAN, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diadem srl, a company developing the first blood-based test for the early prediction of progression to Alzheimer's disease (AD), today announced results from a retrospective longitudinal study of its AlzoSure ® Predict prognostic biomarker test. The study, A conformational variant of p53 (U-p53AZ) as blood-based biomarker for the prediction of the onset of symptomatic Alzheimer's disease, is now available as a medRxiv preprint prior to its submission to the Journal of Neuroscience. The results confirm that AlzoSure ® Predict accurately identifies individuals with no or only minor cognitive impairments who will progress to fully symptomatic Alzheimer's disease up to six years before dementia symptoms are evident.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Benzinga

Immunology Journal Publishes Data For Adamis' COVID-19 Candidate

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) has announced Tempol data publication in the peer-reviewed journal Clinical Immunology. Tempol is a novel antioxidant that inhibits both activated T cell and APC (Antigen Presenting Cell) derived cytokines in-vitro from COVID-19 patients. The studies conducted at the Human Immune Monitoring Center at Stanford University...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Brii Biosciences Announces Positive Data From The Phase 3 ACTIV-2 Trial Evaluating Combination BRII-196 And BRII-198 In Non-Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients

DURHAM, N.C. and BEIJING, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brii Biosciences Limited (" Brii Bio" or the "Company", stock code: 2137.HK) a multi-national company developing innovative therapies for diseases with significant unmet medical need and large public health burden, today announced that its SARS-CoV-2 (virus that causes COVID-19) neutralizing monoclonal antibody combination therapy, BRII-196/BRII-198 ("combination BRII-196/BRII-198"), demonstrated a statistically significant reduction of 78%, relative risk ([95% CI]: 0.22 [0.05, 0.86], p<0.00001 (nominal, one-sided)) in the combined endpoint of hospitalization and death compared with placebo in 837 non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients at high risk of clinical progression. In this interim analysis of the ACTIV-2 trial based on partial follow-up of the 837 participants, a reduction in both hospitalizations (12 active vs. 45 placebo) and deaths (1 active vs. 9 placebo) was observed. Additional subgroup analysis may further delineate the clinical benefits of early (≤5 days) versus late (6-10 days) treatment with BRII-196/BRII-198 following symptom onset, providing unique insight to inform real-world treatment decisions.
Medical & Biotechbostonnews.net

Myelodysplastic Syndromes Pipeline: Overview, Pipeline Drugs, and Therapeutics Assessment

Myelodysplastic Syndrome Pipeline report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenarios and growth prospects across the Myelodysplastic Syndrome market. A detailed picture of the Myelodysplastic Syndrome pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Myelodysplastic Syndrome treatment guidelines. Some of the key highlights of the...
Oxon Hill, MDPosted by
TheStreet

Solid Biosciences To Present At The 11th Annual World Orphan Drug Congress USA 2021

- Chief Operating Officer to discuss company's advanced AAV gene therapy manufacturing capabilities and best practices for orphan drug development - CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SLDB), a life sciences company focused on advancing meaningful therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne), today announced that Joel Schneider, PhD, Chief Operating Officer, will discuss Solid's robust, scalable approach to manufacturing AAV gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy at the 11 th Annual World Orphan Drug Congress USA 2021, on Friday, August 27, at 11:15 AM ET.
Pittsburgh, PAMedCity News

UPMC launches cancer drug discovery company

Pittsburgh-based UPMC has launched a drug discovery and development company focused on cancer treatments. Called Novasenta, the company’s work will concentrate on the tumor microenvironment — that is, the ecosystem inside the body that surrounds and interacts with the tumor — to develop immunotherapies. It will leverage a proprietary platform that can apply cell analyses, animal models and machine learning to help discover novel targets for drug development.
Medical & Biotechpulse2.com

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Shares Increase Over 20% Pre-Market: Why It Happened

The shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) increased by over 20% pre-market. This is why it happened. The shares of clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) increased by over 20% pre-market. Investors are responding positively to Tonix Pharmaceuticals announcing that it received the official minutes from a Type B pre-Investigational New Drug Application (IND) meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to develop TNX-102 SL1 (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets) as a potential treatment for Long COVID Syndrome (Long COVID) – which is now known officially as Post-Acute Sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC2).
Hackensack, NJnjbmagazine.com

CDI’s Perlin Named a Top 25 Innovator by ‘Modern Healthcare’

Hackensack Meridian Health announced David S. Perlin, Ph.D., chief scientific officer and senior vice president of the Hackensack Meridian Center for Discovery and Innovation (CDI), has been recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of this year’s Top 25 Innovators. The complete ranking is featured in the August 16 issue of...
ElectronicsPosted by
TheStreet

Corsano Health Announces The Publication Of A New Clinical Validation Study For Its CardioWatch 287 In Cardiac Patients

BUSSUM, Netherlands, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Corsano Health, a leading MedTech company developing, producing, and marketing medical grade continuous health monitoring devices announced the publication of a peer-reviewed clinical trial evaluating the accuracy of Heart Rate and RR Intervals measurements with its CardioWatch 287 wearable devices in 180 cardiac patients.

Comments / 0

Community Policy