Anyone with small children in their lives knows the struggle of trying to explain that everyone makes mistakes. We elaborate as much as we can by telling these young, impressionable minds that mistakes are normal; they’re natural and help us learn and grow. But why, then, are we so quick to turn about and berate ourselves for every self-inflicted mishap we encounter? Perhaps we feel we’re too old to be making such mistakes in our personal and professional lives. Or maybe we simply find it too difficult to practice what we preach. Whatever the reason, it’s never too late to remind yourself that when one door closes, another opens — even if we are the ones who must pry the new door open ourselves.