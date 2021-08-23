Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

F5 Doubles Down On Commitment To Open Source

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

Today at its NGINX Sprint 2.0 virtual conference, F5 (FFIV) - Get Report announced several new developments that underscore its support for customers managing the accelerating pace of digital transformation and the critical role of open source technology in driving modern digital experiences.

"Over the past year we've provided capabilities customers rely on to deliver the next generation of compelling digital experiences, from the code the developers build to the customers who consume those experiences," said Rob Whiteley, vice president and general manager of the NGINX Product Group at F5. "We are ramping up the pace of innovation and commitment to customers and the open source community to help them more effectively scale and manage modern application architectures."

To enable developers and DevOps professionals to accelerate delivery of their applications, F5 will release new open source versions of leading management solutions, along with a new open source modern application reference architecture. The company also announced it will take an active role in the Kubernetes Ingress project and will join the Gateway API community.

To illustrate the power of its open source platform, F5 also unveiled Now Arriving, an interactive community experience featuring seven different immersive digital environments designed by artists and developers.

Three commitments for NGINX open source

F5 announced it will increase open source development and expand engagement with the broader NGINX community to encourage more contributions. The commitments announced at Sprint 2.0 unfold across three key areas:

  • More open source offerings and community contribution.F5 plans to work with the community on GitHub, building new open source projects in a transparent way with issue tracking, release notes and documentation to accelerate innovation.
  • More innovation across the data, management and control planes.Historically NGINX has focused its open source efforts on the data plane. F5 will now offer free and open source NGINX control plane technologies, as well as new management plane and abstracted workflow capabilities.
  • Commercial versions of all open source NGINX products.To support applications at scale, commercial versions of NGINX will be available with additional security, governance, observability and management capabilities. F5 will clearly define what goes into open source and what goes into its commercial offerings so customers can choose what's right for them.

Partnering for the future of Kubernetes

While F5 has long been a strong supporter of Kubernetes, today the company announced it is officially joining the Kubernetes community and actively participating in the Kubernetes Ingress project founded by Alejandro de Brito Fontes. The company will bring in dedicated resources and formally adopt the project in its organization.

"We are supporting the Ingress project to ensure it continues to thrive," Whiteley said. "We aim to be the number one contributor to this project because we want to make sure that users can be assured that future versions of Kubernetes can continue to rely on NGINX."

F5 also announced it is joining the Gateway API community and will be lending its experience and history to help evolve the standard. F5 is committed to implementing its own gateway controller based on NGINX to ensure that NGINX and Kubernetes remain tightly aligned in the future.

To help accelerate innovation, the company also announced an industry effort to create a working microservices-based application that development teams can get up and running in minutes. The new framework takes a modular approach that includes a code repository, CI/CD tools, automation, networking, login, security, monitoring and more — all pre-integrated so that developers can get started quickly. F5 will continue to enhance this project with more choice in various modules, and asks that the open source community join in bringing this reference architecture to life. The new project is accessible now on GitHub.

NGINX Now Arriving Experience

Now Arriving is an immersive digital-physical experience created inside of a modified shipping container at The NGINX Hangar, a top-secret location in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood.

"After such a challenging year, we wanted to contribute something that helps bring light back to the community," Whiteley said. "The NGINX Now Arriving experience is intended to inspire and energize by transporting participants through different worlds while showcasing what's possible with open source technology."

The experience uses projectors, digital media, an interactive app and NGINX Open Source. The company asks that other community members join the project by viewing it in Seattle or on the pop-up tour; and submitting their ideas of how they would bring light back to their city, town, or virtual community. The Now Arriving experience will select a handful of ideas and help bring those to life. NGINX is committed to bringing awareness as new ideas come online, and the container expands its footprint to new locations. More information about the Now Arriving experience is available here.

Customer presentations, demos and hands-on workshops to enhance developers' skills

In its second iteration, NGINX Sprint is an ideal opportunity for NGINX developers to build skills and get a better understanding of how to work with the world's leading development platform.

In addition to keynotes from F5 leaders and customers, day one of Sprint 2.0 features conversations with Audi's Sebastian Kister, team lead for the company's Kubernetes Competence Center, on how Audi drove new transformation for the VW group. BlackRock is also joining to discuss how the company was able to modernize its platform in cloud native environments.

On days two and three, F5 will offer a series of demonstrations and hands on workshops to enhance developer skills and help teams get the most out of the variety of NGINX tools and technologies.

Developers interested in attending live or reviewing sessions after the fact can access the Sprint 2.0 registration page here.

About F5

F5 (NASDAQ: FFIV) is a multi-cloud application security and delivery company that enables our customers—which include the world's largest enterprises, financial institutions, service providers, and governments—to bring extraordinary digital experiences to life. For more information, go to f5.com. You can also follow @F5 on Twitter or visit us on LinkedIn and Facebook for more information about F5, its partners, and technologies.

F5, NGINX are trademarks or service marks of F5 Networks, Inc., in the U.S. and other countries. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Source: F5 Networks

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210823005051/en/

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
43K+
Post
165K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Application Security#F5 Networks#Innovation#Ffiv#The Nginx Product Group#Devops#Gateway Api#Now Arriving#Sprint#Github#Ingress#Ci#The Nginx Hangar#Nginx Open Source
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Trademarks
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
Related
BusinessCNBC

Bosch says the semiconductor supply chains in the car industry no longer work

Bosch believes semiconductor supply chains in the automotive industry are no longer fit for purpose as the global chip shortage rages on. German car giants and semiconductor suppliers should figure out how the chip supply chain can be improved, according to Bosch board manager Harald Kroeger. Semiconductor supply chain issues...
Computerslinuxtoday.com

Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Microsoft GitHub

GitHub is a provider of Internet hosting for software development and version control using Git. It offers the distributed version control and source code management (SCM) functionality of Git and offers its basic services without charge. But it is not open source which puts some organizations in a difficult position to migrate where they rely on the non-Git elements of GitHub’s service offerings. Vendor lock-in is a legitimate concern.
Technologytechgig.com

Birlasoft recognised as the Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure advanced specialisation

Birlasoft Ltd, part of the USD 2.4 billion diversified CK Birla Group; a global enterprise digital and IT Services company, today announced it has earned the Modernization of. advanced specialization, a validation of a solution partner’s deep knowledge, extensive experience and proven expertise in migrating and modernizing production web application workloads and managing app services in Azure.
Microsoftchannele2e.com

5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 26 August 2021

Here are five (actually, less) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, August 26, 2021. Sip up. Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.
SoftwareSDTimes.com

No-code cloud orchestration redefines application development

Technology advances, over the past decade, have emboldened us to take on projects and processes that would normally seem way beyond the scope of our skill sets. We are now equipped with digitized tools that enable us to fulfill many of our DIY desires. The drive to possess autonomy, self-sufficiency, greater productivity and customization in our home and work life has led to digital transformations that are shaping our corporate environments.
Advocacymarketresearchtelecast.com

Into the sandbox: Cosmonic donates WebAssembly-Runtime to the CNCF

WasmCloud, a distributed runtime for creating cloud-native portable applications, has been accepted as a sandbox project by the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF). The publisher Cosmonic had decided to hand the project over to the foundation for further development, as the relatively young technology has now reached a critical mass of developers and users, has gathered a stable community and is now being used regularly by numerous organizations. WasmCloud has thus qualified for inclusion in the CNCF.
ComputersData Center Knowledge

How to Choose a Cloud Provider for Your Hybrid Cloud Solution

Choosing a cloud provider is complicated enough when you plan to run all of your workloads within a single public cloud: You have to compare the various features and pricing schedules that different cloud providers offer to determine the best fit for your workloads. But if you’ve adopted a hybrid cloud solution, selecting a public cloud platform to help power your strategy is even more challenging. It requires comparing not only the core features of public clouds themselves, but also the services they offer related to hybrid cloud.
BusinessCoinTelegraph

SingularityDAO appoints Chris Poulin as CTO and head of AI

Decentralized finance (DeFi) portfolio manager SingularityDAO has appointed research scientist Chris Poulin as its new chief technology officer and head of artificial intelligence, underscoring the company’s ambitions for AI-driven investment solutions. In his new role, Poulin will be tasked with developing SingularityDAO’s DynaSets, an AI-powered system for building a curated...
Businessmartechseries.com

Cribl Raises $200M in Series C Funding on Traction with Global Enterprise Customers, Vision to Unlock Value of all Observability Data

Cribl, the leading Observability Pipeline company, today announced it raised $200 million in new Series C funding led by Greylock and Redpoint Ventures, joined by new investor IVP, existing investors Sequoia and CRV, and with strategic investment from Citi Ventures and CrowdStrike. This Series C funding brings Cribl’s total funding to $254 million, coming on the heels of sizable deals with large enterprise customers including FINRA, Rivian, and Cox Automotive.
ComputersIEEE Spectrum

Open Source Is Throwing AI Policymakers For A Loop

Depending on whom you ask, artificial intelligence may someday rank with fire and the printing press as technology that shaped human history. The jobs AI does today—carrying out our spoken commands, curing disease, approving loans, recommending who gets a long prison sentence, and so on—are nothing compared to what it might do in the future.
Economysiliconangle.com

Cribl raises $200M to simplify how enterprises monitor their IT infrastructure

Startup Cribl Inc., which helps organizations such as NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory find technical issues in their technology infrastructure, today announced that it has closed a $200 million funding round. Greylock and Redpoint Ventures led the round. They were joined by publicly traded cybersecurity provider CrowdStrike Inc., IVP, Sequoia, CRV...
Technologyopensource.com

How open source software shapes AI policy, open source comes to medical datasets, and more

Open source made it into a lot of news headlines last month. Read on to learn about some of the major advances. Open source software (OSS) powers the most widely used tools in machine learning. Their status as free tools for anyone to use means they can—and should—play a more significant role in policy conversations about AI. Now, a new report from the Brookings Institution argues that if the US wants to play a lead role in global AI development, open source must be more than a policy footnote.
Businessthepaypers.com

Glory partners with Paysafe to boost consumer access to the digital economy

UK-based cash automation provider Glory and payments platform Paysafe have teamed to improve access to the digital economy for consumers with limited access to mainstream electronic payments. For the estimated 2 billion people globally who remain unbanked, as well as those who choose to rely on cash, access to the...
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

TmaxSoft Achieves AWS Mainframe Migration Technology Partner Status

CHICAGO, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TmaxSoft, a global software company that delivers mainframe rehosting, Relational Database Management Systems (RDBMS), and middleware solutions, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Mainframe Migration Competency status. AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises....
Technologychannele2e.com

Rackspace Pitches Co-Managed, Multi-Cloud Security Services

Rackspace Technology has introduced Elastic Engineering for Security, which essentially blends multi-cloud migration services with various co-managed security services. The potential outcome: Customers can augment their own IT staff members with cloud, application and data security talent from Rackspace. The security strategy involves so-called pods — or small groups of...
TechnologyComputerworld

What is Trello? A guide to Atlassian’s collaboration and work management tool

Trello is a collaborative work management app designed to track team projects, highlight tasks underway, shoe who they are assigned to, and detail progress towards completion. At its core, Trello relies on the principles of Kanban project boards to visualize workflows, providing managers and team members with a simple overview of a project from start to finish.
Economysecuritymagazine.com

80% of global businesses expect a breach of customer records in the next year

According to a new survey, 80% of global organizations report they will experience a data breach that impacts customer data in the next 12 months. The findings come from Trend Micro’s biannual Cyber Risk Index (CRI) report, which measures the gap between respondents’ cybersecurity preparedness versus their likelihood of being attacked. In the first half of 2021, the CRI surveyed more than 3,600 businesses of all sizes and industries across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Comments / 0

Community Policy