Will Foskey Appointed As President Of New Pod City's New NPC Podcast Network

Posted by 
 4 days ago

TRENTON, N.J., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Pod City ( New Jersey's only Podcast Hosting Company) has announced Will Foskey as the President of the new NPC Podcast Network. Will Foskey has been named president effective immediately. He will work very closely with Frank and Christina Sasso, owners of New Pod City.

"This structure enables the Sassos, to remain focused on New Pod City's transformation, strategic direction, and organic and inorganic investments in New Pod City's capabilities and long-term strategic priorities," Foskey said on Saturday, August 21 at a private meeting at the Mill Hill Saloon in Trenton, NJ.

The Sasso's described Foskey as having "more than 20 years of experience in leadership roles, creative skill sets, publicists, and strategy."

"Will is uniquely qualified for this role," Frank Sasso said in the company's release, "through his deep market and tech knowledge, thought leadership and insight, and a genuine care and concern for the success of podcasters on our network."

About New Pod CityNew Pod City is the only Podcast Hosting company in New Jersey. In addition to hosting, New Pod City offers a state-of-the-art podcast recording studio, streamline distribution, cutting-edge promotions, and amazing monetization. The NPC Podcast Network is an American freemium podcast and streaming network platform.

New Pod City247 East Front Street Trenton, NJ 08611NewPodCity.com

Press Contact: Frank Sasso - call 609.222.2691 or email at: NewPodCity@gmail.com

new-pod-city.png New Pod City New Pod City logo

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/will-foskey-appointed-as-president-of-new-pod-citys-new-npc-podcast-network-301360350.html

SOURCE New Pod City

