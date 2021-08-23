Gwinnett, Georgia DOT seek solutions for I-85 traffic
The struggle to tame traffic on metro Atlanta highways is turning back to I-85 in Gwinnett County. The county and the Georgia Department of Transportation are considering dozens of options to get traffic moving on an 18-mile stretch of the highway from I-985 to the Perimeter. The ideas include building more toll lanes, rebuilding interchanges and improving nearby roads. They also include transit, bike and pedestrian trails and other improvements to aid travel along the corridor.www.ajc.com
Comments / 4