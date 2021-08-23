Gwinnett, Georgia DOT seek solutions for I-85 traffic

Federal authorities say Blas Fabian Santillan stood on the Capitol steps on Jan. 6 and screamed at the crowd to storm the building, bragging that he had already done so. “I’m the only one that was willing to kick that door. Who else is willing to storm in there?” Santillan, 26, said, according to the criminal complaint which quotes a video of the incident. “You do not know what freedom is. ... Freedom is doing what you want.”