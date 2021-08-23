Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Gwinnett, Georgia DOT seek solutions for I-85 traffic

By David Wickert
Posted by 
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The struggle to tame traffic on metro Atlanta highways is turning back to I-85 in Gwinnett County. The county and the Georgia Department of Transportation are considering dozens of options to get traffic moving on an 18-mile stretch of the highway from I-985 to the Perimeter. The ideas include building more toll lanes, rebuilding interchanges and improving nearby roads. They also include transit, bike and pedestrian trails and other improvements to aid travel along the corridor.

www.ajc.com

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
50K+
Followers
40K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Traffic
Gwinnett County, GA
Traffic
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Government
Gwinnett County, GA
Government
County
Gwinnett County, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Traffic
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Carter
Person
Joe Allen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Congestion#Public Transit#Perimeter#Indian#I 85
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Metro Atlanta adds jobs in July as economic recovery continues

Despite a surge in COVID-19 cases, metro Atlanta added more jobs last month than in any July since Georgia hosted the 1996 Olympic games, state officials said Thursday. The additional 18,500 jobs was another solid step forward as the region continues to recover from earlier job losses triggered by the pandemic. Hiring was especially strong among restaurants, bars, hotels and motels, according to the Georgia Department of Labor.
Alpharetta, GAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Alpharetta approves animal hospital on Windward Parkway

The Alpharetta City Council recently approved plans for an animal hospital in a 2,600-square-foot suite in the Windward Market Forest shopping center. The property at 6195 Windward Parkway, Suite 109 is defined by the city as “Animal Hospital, Small Animals” as a place where “dogs, cats, birds or other animals normally kept as household pets are given medical or surgical treatment and the boarding of animals is limited to short-term care incidental to the hospital use.”
Georgia StatePosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Warrant: Georgia teacher used zip ties to restrain child

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Georgia public school teacher facing a charge of cruelty to children used zip ties to restrain a child in her care, an arrest warrant said. Elizabeth Louise Board, a teacher at Godley Station K-8 School in the Savannah-Chatham School District, used the ties Aug. 6 to secure a student to his chair and table, officials alleged. The child “was unable to defend himself against Mrs. Board’s actions,” the warrant reads.
Georgia StatePosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Clayton man latest arrested from Georgia in Capitol riot probe

Federal authorities say Blas Fabian Santillan stood on the Capitol steps on Jan. 6 and screamed at the crowd to storm the building, bragging that he had already done so. “I’m the only one that was willing to kick that door. Who else is willing to storm in there?” Santillan, 26, said, according to the criminal complaint which quotes a video of the incident. “You do not know what freedom is. ... Freedom is doing what you want.”
Milton, GAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Milton approves contract for sidewalk design on Mayfield Road

The Milton City Council recently approved a $16,510 contract with Practical Design Partners, LLC for the preliminary design of a Mayfield Road sidewalk extension. This project was identified as priority sidewalk project in the Crabapple area in the 2020 Trail Prioritization Plan. The plan calls for extending the sidewalk along the Lakeside Park frontage on the north side of Mayfield Road to the intersection with Freemanville Road. One mid-block crossing will be provided with a median refuge area.

Comments / 4

Community Policy