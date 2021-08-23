Cancel
Zesty Paws To Be Acquired By H&H Group

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zesty Paws , the #1 best-selling multi-condition pet supplement brand in the U.S., today announced the company has entered into an agreement to be acquired by Health & Happiness (H&H) Group International Holdings Ltd. The acquisition, which signals the Group's continued expansion into pet health and wellness, is subject to customary closing conditions and is a full (100%) acquisition of the privately-owned Zesty Paws business. Zesty Paws will benefit from H&H's expertise and resources to further drive the brand's growth while being able to operate independently.

Zesty Paws to be Acquired by H&H Group

The acquisition is a strategic opportunity for H&H as the company builds its Pet Nutrition & Care (PNC) division as a third pillar alongside its existing business segments - Adult Nutrition & Care (ANC) and Baby Nutrition & Care (BNC). Recognizing the importance and the role that pets play in the lives of modern families around the world, Zesty Paws is aligned with H&H's mission to make people and pets healthier and happier.

"We are delighted to be working with H&H Group to further realize Zesty Paws' vision of being recognized as the world's leading health and wellness company for dogs and cats," said Steve Ball, CEO of Zesty Paws. "This acquisition combines H&H Group's mission of health and happiness for all, with our passion for holistic pet health, to create a greater opportunity for Zesty Paws to bring transformative supplementation to pets worldwide."

"The pet supplementation market has demonstrated great resilience and accelerated growth, and we believe Zesty Paws is well-positioned to make a strong contribution to the H&H Group offering," said Laetitia Garnier, CEO of H&H Group. "Zesty Paws has established a strong brand and premium range of high-quality supplements for cats and dogs, with a pioneering spirit of innovation at its core. The combination of Zesty Paws' attributes and brand reputation in the U.S. premium pet supplements market, and the growing demand for quality pet nutrition globally, makes this a very compelling opportunity for our Group."

Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Zesty Paws was founded in 2015 with the mission of enabling and inspiring a zest for life in pets and pet parents. Driven by its innovative spirit, Zesty Paws launched a line of pet supplements to support many common conditions in dogs and cats, through highly efficacious formulations leveraging branded ingredients. With unprecedented numbers of five-star ratings and reviews (over 200,000 as of May 2021), Zesty Paws is currently the #1 best-selling multi-condition pet supplement brand in the U.S. growing at a CAGR of 62%+ in the past 2 years. The brand has succeeded in e-commerce channels like Amazon.com and Chewy.com, and successfully expanded at retail through pet specialty PetSmart and mass retail Target. Since its launch, Zesty Paws has continued to disrupt the pet supplementation space with soft chews, liquids, meat-based squares, and oral health sticks across different conditions such as Skin & Coat, Immune Support, Multifunctional, Gut Health, Behavior, and Hip & Joint.

About Zesty Paws:

Since 2015, Zesty Paws ® is led by a team of pet parents who have been committed to providing premium products to enable and inspire a ZEST FOR LIFE in pets and pet parents. As a top-rated pet functional supplement brand, Zesty Paws ® is the most trusted brand for innovative solutions that guide and empower the journey to wellness. Specializing in dog and cat care, Zesty Paws® products Keep Your Bestie Feeling Zesty ™. For more information visit https://zestypaws.com/ .

About H&H Group:

H&H Group is a global health and nutrition company, dynamic, courageous, and ambitious in its desire to inspire wellness, while contributing positively to the needs of society and the planet. The Group has three business segments - Baby, Adult and Pet Nutrition and Care - supporting whole-family health and happiness, with premium brands providing nutrition and wellness solutions backed by science. Consumer brands include Swisse, Biostime, Solid Gold Pet, Dodie, Good Goût, Aurelia Probiotic Skincare and CBII.

The Group runs the Biostime Institute for Nutrition and Care, and has research and development centers in Europe, China and Australia. Its NewH2 corporate innovation arm invests in the world's emerging technologies in health, nutrition, and wellness.

H&H Group is globally headquartered in Hong Kong SAR and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange ("H&H INTL HLDG" stock code 1112), with more than 3,000 team operating across 14 countries - Australia, New Zealand, Greater China, India, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, France, Italy, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Ireland, England, and the United States

The Group is part of the world's largest corporate social responsibility initiative, the UN Global Compact and is committed to becoming a B Corporation by 2025.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zesty-paws-to-be-acquired-by-hh-group-301360334.html

SOURCE Zesty Paws

